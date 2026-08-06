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Queens church vandal smashes Mother Mary statue in possible hate crime, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
Queens
Published August 6, 2026 8:48 AM EDT
Published August 6, 2026 8:48 AM EDT
NYPD: Church vandal caught on video smashing Mother Mary statue
NYPD: Church vandal caught on video smashing Mother Mary statue

NYPD: Church vandal caught on video smashing Mother Mary statue

The NYPD is searching for a masked man who was caught on surveillance video vandalizing a church in Long Island City, Queens.

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for a masked suspect seen on surveillance video vandalizing a church in Long Island City, Queens.
    • The suspect was seen jumping a fence and smashing a Mother Mary statue with a hammer outside St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church.
    • The NYPD said it was investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

LONG ISLAND CITY - The NYPD is searching for a masked suspect seen on surveillance video vandalizing a church in Long Island City, Queens. 

What we know:

Video shows the suspect jumping a fence into the courtyard of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church on 11th Street, then taking a hammer from his pocket and smashing a Mother Mary statue. 

The statue was knocked off its pedestal and broke during the incident just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, police said. 

The suspect jumped back over the fence and fled the scene, police said. 

Local perspective:

According to officials, this marked the fourth time since 2024 that St. Rita's Church was vandalized.

Other incidents included a 60-year-old stained-glass window being smashed, a statue of St. Francis of Assisi being defaced with graffiti, and a statue of St. Jude being damaged inside the church, officials said. 

What's next:

The NYPD said it was investigating the latest incident as a possible hate crime. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD and St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church. 

QueensCrime and Public SafetyLong Island City