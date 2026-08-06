Queens church vandal smashes Mother Mary statue in possible hate crime, NYPD says

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a masked suspect seen on surveillance video vandalizing a church in Long Island City, Queens. The suspect was seen jumping a fence and smashing a Mother Mary statue with a hammer outside St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church. The NYPD said it was investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.



The NYPD is searching for a masked suspect seen on surveillance video vandalizing a church in Long Island City, Queens.

What we know:

Video shows the suspect jumping a fence into the courtyard of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church on 11th Street, then taking a hammer from his pocket and smashing a Mother Mary statue.

The statue was knocked off its pedestal and broke during the incident just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, police said.

The suspect jumped back over the fence and fled the scene, police said.

Local perspective:

According to officials, this marked the fourth time since 2024 that St. Rita's Church was vandalized.

Other incidents included a 60-year-old stained-glass window being smashed, a statue of St. Francis of Assisi being defaced with graffiti, and a statue of St. Jude being damaged inside the church, officials said.

What's next:

The NYPD said it was investigating the latest incident as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.