Primary election in NJ: Voters to select candidates for U.S. House races

Tuesday is Primary Day in New Jersey and six other states. Voters in the Garden Staten will choose who will get to run in November's midterm elections.

All 12 of New Jersey's seats in the United States House of Representatives are open. Democrats currently hold 10 of those seats. There are also several local elections.

This is the first primary election since district maps were redrawn in December 2021. The latest redistricting has impacted more than 1.4 million residents. To find your district, click here.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You must be registered to vote as either a Democrat, Republican or unaffiliated in order to cast a ballot.

Check here to see if you’re registered.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at the county’s Board of Elections office or at one of the hundreds of drop boxes by 8 p.m.

There are primaries also in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota.

RACES TO WATCH

Former President Donald Trump said in 2021 he would back a challenger to long-serving Republican Rep. Chris Smith, but that never happened. The absence of an endorsement hasn't stopped conservative talk show host Mike Crispi, one of Smith's Republican challengers, from claiming Trump's mantle.

In northern New Jersey, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr. has a fundraising edge and establishment support over five rivals. Kean, the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is hoping for a rematch with Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who won a close contest two years ago.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s son, Rob, is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. Menendez, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner, locked up party support upon entering the race.

All incumbent U.S. representatives across the state are seeking re-election except Sires.

Click here to find your polling site.

Click here for a list of drop box locations.

