Priceless heirloom rings rescued from trash by NYC Department of Sanitation

The Brief A Brooklyn resident accidentally threw away priceless heirloom rings in the trash and immediately called 311 for help. The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) intercepted the specific garbage truck and dumped it, so the load could be sifted. The rings were successfully recovered!



When some irreplaceable heirlooms were accidentally tossed into the garbage, the New York City Department of Sanitation swooped in to pull off a miraculous rescue.

What we know:

After the resident realized the mistake and contacted the city, a massive recovery effort was set in motion.

A sanitation truck loaded with garbage was pulled aside and dumped out, so the contents could be carefully sifted. With some serious legwork and a little bit of luck, the rings were successfully recovered.

"We love a success story," the department said in a Facebook post.

Dig deeper:

While digging through tons of trash sounds like a rare extreme, a DSNY spokesperson says that it happens much more often than we think. Every couple of months, a New Yorker accidentally throws away something vital.

If you ever find yourself in a similar predicament, here is how the city handles it:

Act fast, and call 311 right away.

If the city is notified in time, DSNY will pull the specific garbage truck aside.

The department then sets up what is officially called a "Last Valuable Search."

The resident, accompanied by one other person, is given exactly 90 minutes to go through the trash together to locate the item.