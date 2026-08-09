Expand / Collapse search

Priceless heirloom rings rescued from trash by NYC Department of Sanitation

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published August 9, 2026 10:12 AM EDT
Published August 9, 2026 10:12 AM EDT
Homicide suspect captured; boat capsizes off Liberty Island | Good Day Weekend
Homicide suspect captured; boat capsizes off Liberty Island | Good Day Weekend

Homicide suspect captured; boat capsizes off Liberty Island | Good Day Weekend

A man police say killed his father in Greenville before setting his house on fire was taken into custody on Sunday; more than a dozen people were injured after a boat capsized off Liberty Island.

The Brief

    • A Brooklyn resident accidentally threw away priceless heirloom rings in the trash and immediately called 311 for help.
    • The NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) intercepted the specific garbage truck and dumped it, so the load could be sifted.
    • The rings were successfully recovered!

NEW YORK CITY - When some irreplaceable heirlooms were accidentally tossed into the garbage, the New York City Department of Sanitation swooped in to pull off a miraculous rescue.

What we know:

After the resident realized the mistake and contacted the city, a massive recovery effort was set in motion. 

A sanitation truck loaded with garbage was pulled aside and dumped out, so the contents could be carefully sifted. With some serious legwork and a little bit of luck, the rings were successfully recovered.

"We love a success story," the department said in a Facebook post.

Dig deeper:

While digging through tons of trash sounds like a rare extreme, a DSNY spokesperson says that it happens much more often than we think. Every couple of months, a New Yorker accidentally throws away something vital.

If you ever find yourself in a similar predicament, here is how the city handles it:

  • Act fast, and call 311 right away.
  • If the city is notified in time, DSNY will pull the specific garbage truck aside.
  • The department then sets up what is officially called a "Last Valuable Search."
  • The resident, accompanied by one other person, is given exactly 90 minutes to go through the trash together to locate the item.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New York City Department of Sanitation.

New York CityNews