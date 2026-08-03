Possibly deadly tick-borne virus confirmed in NY for first time

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The Brief Researchers have identified New York State's first case of the Bourbon virus, a rare and potentially fatal tick-borne illness with no known cure or vaccine. Transmitted by the lone star tick, the Bourbon virus causes symptoms similar to Lyme disease. Because there is no commercial rapid test, experts warn the virus is likely to be more widespread and going undiagnosed.



A rare and potentially fatal tick-borne illness with no known cure or vaccine has made its way to New York State, and experts warn it could be flying under the radar.

What we know:

A team of researchers at Stony Brook Medicine recently confirmed the state’s first case of the Bourbon virus in a patient from Long Island.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, the patient was hospitalized with severe symptoms after a tick bite, initially misdiagnosed with Lyme disease. When standard treatments failed to work, further testing by the New York State Department of Health revealed a massive spike in Bourbon virus antibodies.

An adult female lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum) crawls on a blade of grass, 2023. Image courtesy CDC. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What is the Bourbon virus?

Dig deeper:

The Bourbon virus is a rare pathogen that is spread by the increasingly common lone star tick. It was first discovered in 2014 after a patient in Bourbon County, Kansas, tragically died from the infection. Since then, very few human cases have been recorded across the central and eastern United States, but it has been linked to at least one additional fatality.

Because the virus is viral rather than bacterial, traditional antibiotics do not work. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent the virus and no specific medicine to treat it.

Symptoms of Bourbon virus include:

High fever

Severe fatigue

Rash

Headaches and body aches

Nausea

Misdiagnosis

What they're saying:

Public health officials are concerned that the Bourbon virus could actually be more prevalent than current numbers suggest.

"There are a lot of lone star ticks in New York and in the Northeast, we have dense populations, and when someone is infected with Bourbon virus symptoms they are similar to other tick-borne infections," Dr. Luis Marcos, director of the Tick-borne Disease Clinic at Stony Brook Medicine, stated in a news release.

Because early symptoms mimic more common illnesses like Lyme disease or ehrlichiosis, and because there is no commercially available rapid test for the Bourbon virus, many clinicians may not even think about looking for it.

"For these reasons, the Bourbon virus is likely more prevalent than we think in our region and other cases are likely not being diagnosed," Marcos warned.

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What you can do:

The lone star tick, which is named for the distinct white dot on the back of the adult female, is notoriously aggressive and widely distributed across the Northeast, South and Midwest.

To lower your risk of contracting the Bourbon virus or other tick-borne illnesses this season, experts and the CDC recommend:

Dress defensively: Wear long sleeves and tuck your pants into your socks or boots when hiking or walking in wooded areas.

Use the right repellent: Apply insect repellent containing DEET to your skin, and treat your clothing and outdoor gear with permethrin.

Stay on the path: Ticks thrive in tall grass and overgrown brush. Stick to the center of well-beaten trails whenever possible.

Do a tick check: Always check your body, clothing, and pets for ticks after spending time outdoors. If you find an attached tick, remove it immediately with fine-tipped tweezers.

If you develop a fever, rash, or intense fatigue in the days or weeks following a tick bite, seek medical attention immediately and ensure your doctor knows you were bitten.