Police seek additional victims in widespread Long Island home rental scam

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The Brief Two suspects were arrested and face multiple felony charges for allegedly breaking into property lockboxes and posing as homeowners to steal thousands of dollars in fake rent and security deposits. The duo has been linked to multiple fraudulent residential rentals across Long Island. Nassau County authorities believe there are additional victims who have not yet come forward.



Nassau County authorities are urging the public to come forward if they suspect they were targeted in an ongoing, multi-town residential rental scam.

Detectives have arrested two individuals in connection with the elaborate fraud scheme and believe there may be more unidentified victims across the region.

What we know:

Aurelia Soogea, 39, of West Hempstead, and William Fickbohm, 71, of Lakeview, have been charged with multiple counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, and first-degree scheme to defraud.

The arrests stem from a July 17 incident where a 49-year-old woman was scammed out of a $7,000 security deposit and first month's rent. The victim met with the suspects in person to finalize a rental agreement for a home on Meadowbrook Road in Hempstead. When the victim returned the following day, she was met by the real 42-year-old homeowner, who had never agreed to rent the property.

Investigators determined the suspects had broken into the home's exterior lockbox, stolen the key, and posed as the property owners to collect the cash.

Following a month-long investigation, detectives apprehended Soogea, who provided a fraudulent New York State driver’s license at the time of her arrest, and subsequently arrested Fickbohm.

Dig deeper:

Investigators have since linked the duo to a string of similar fraudulent residential rentals across Nassau County. Police have confirmed the suspects successfully executed scams in:

West Hempstead

East Meadow

Hicksville (including an additional independent scam executed by Soogea)

Because the suspects operated across several towns and successfully posed as property managers or homeowners using forged instruments, detectives are actively searching for individuals who may have also handed over cash or signed fraudulent leases.

What you can do:

If you believe you interacted with Soogea or Fickbohm, or suspect you are the victim of a similar rental scam, you are urged to contact Nassau County police.