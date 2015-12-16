Plane landing in Nashville skids off runway, injuring 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a plane has rolled off a runway at Nashville International Airport, injuring eight people.

Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Emily Samuels said in an email Tuesday night that Flight 31 from Houston Hobby Airport to Nashville went off the taxiway around 5:20 p.m. as it approached the arrival gate.

She said the 133 passengers and five crew members evacuated the plane safely and were bused to the airport, where employees were helping them.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Boeing 737 rolled into grass and got stuck while taxiing to the gate. She said the FAA is investigating.

News media outlets quote fire department spokesman Brian Haas as saying eight people were transported to a hospital, most with minor injuries and one with chest pain.

No information about what caused the aircraft to leave the runway was immediately available.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the aircraft is a Boeing 737, not 7373.

Advertisement



Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.