Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in crash involving off-duty Newark police officer

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published October 25, 2026 1:33 PM EDT
Published October 25, 2026 1:33 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in Newark.
    • The vehicle was driven by an off-duty Newark police officer who remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment, and is cooperating with investigators.
    • The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

NEWARK, N.J. - A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Newark police officer.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield and North 6th Street. 

The victim, identified as Sequndo Reyes Lligun, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the off-duty officer involved in the crash remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and is fully cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash, along with the identity of the off-duty officer, have yet to be released.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

New JerseyNewsCrime and Public Safety