Pedestrian killed in crash involving off-duty Newark police officer
NEWARK, N.J. - A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Newark police officer.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield and North 6th Street.
The victim, identified as Sequndo Reyes Lligun, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say the off-duty officer involved in the crash remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and is fully cooperating with investigators.
What we don't know:
Further details about the crash, along with the identity of the off-duty officer, have yet to be released.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.