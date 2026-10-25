Pedestrian killed in crash involving off-duty Newark police officer

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The Brief A 37-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in Newark. The vehicle was driven by an off-duty Newark police officer who remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment, and is cooperating with investigators. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.



A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Newark police officer.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield and North 6th Street.

The victim, identified as Sequndo Reyes Lligun, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the off-duty officer involved in the crash remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and is fully cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash, along with the identity of the off-duty officer, have yet to be released.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.