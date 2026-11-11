Passenger arrested after attempted cockpit breach, bomb threat on flight from Newark: ICE

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The Brief A passenger on United Airlines Flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans allegedly claimed to have a bomb and attempted to breach the cockpit. The flight landed safely, and local law enforcement immediately arrested the suspect, Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto. Gomez-Alberto is a Honduran national with a history of felony threats, immigration violations, and multiple deportations, according to officials.



A routine flight from New Jersey to Louisiana took a terrifying turn on Monday night when a passenger allegedly claimed to have a bomb and attempted to force his way into the cockpit.

The midair disturbance, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement says triggered a hijack alert, resulted in the arrest of the suspect immediately upon landing.

What we know:

United Airlines Flight 2174 was traveling from Newark to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when ICE says Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto "allegedly attempted to storm the cockpit of a United flight while claiming to have a bomb, prompting a hijack alert."

There were 46 passengers and six crew members onboard at the time.

United Airlines confirmed a "disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard" in a statement to FOX News reporting that the flight landed safely, and that local law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate.

Gomez-Alberto was taken into custody by local officers and charged with terrorizing and communicating false information of planned arson, with bond set at $500,000 for each offense. Additionally, he is being held as a fugitive with no bond set for that specific charge.

Following his arrest, ICE officially lodged a detainer against him.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what may have motivated the alleged threat, or whether Gomez-Alberto had any connection to New Orleans or a reason for traveling there.

Officials have also not released details on whether he breached the door, how crew members or passengers responded, or whether anyone was injured.

The hijack alert has not been officially confirmed. United and federal aviation officials have not commented on whether pilots declared a hijacking or how air traffic control responded.

The backstory:

The Department of Homeland Security identified Gomez-Alberto as a Honduran national with a prior criminal history that includes a felony bomb threat, felony terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

Gomez-Alberto has a lengthy history of immigration violations, being deported from the United States on two separate occasions and arrested three times, according to a report by FOX News.

Despite his previous deportations, DHS told FOX News that an immigration judge ordered his release from ICE custody in January 2020 while he awaited further removal proceedings.

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What's next:

Gomez-Alberto currently remains in custody as authorities continue to investigate the flight disturbance.