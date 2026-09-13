Park Slope rallies after video shows couple stealing Brooklyn bodega cat

The Brief A three-month-old kitten named Jabal was stolen from outside the 8th Street Mini Market in Park Slope, Brooklyn, on the day he was scheduled to be microchipped. Store owner Imad Innab and the local community have rallied to find Jabal by sharing security camera footage, hanging flyers and spreading awareness across social media platforms. Innab is working with the NYPD to locate the kitten but has stated he only wants Jabal returned safely and does not wish to press criminal charges.



A Brooklyn community has launched a widespread search following the theft of a kitten from a long-standing neighborhood bodega in Park Slope.

What we know:

Jabal, a three-month-old kitten belonging to the 8th Street Mini Market, was taken directly off the street outside the store early Thursday morning, according to surveillance footage. The incident occurred on the same day the cat was scheduled to be microchipped.

According to store owner Imad Innab, neighboring residents witnessed the taking and attempted to inform the individuals that the kitten already had a home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of Imad Innab.

Innab said that in response to the disappearance, local residents and patrons have organized a community-wide search effort. Community members have distributed physical flyers throughout the area, while photos of the suspects and the kitten have been posted across platforms such as Reddit and various social media networks.

Innab acquired Jabal shortly after the death of his previous store cat, Victoria, who had resided at the market for 17 years before dying of cancer, he said.

Innab stated that he is in contact with the New York City Police Department regarding the incident. However, he added that his primary objective is the return of the kitten rather than pressing criminal charges against those involved.

What's next:

The search for Jabal remains ongoing.