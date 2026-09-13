Officials issue urgent warning to 'stay home' amid dangerous flooding in Westport

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The Brief Heavy rains have caused significant flash flooding in Westport. The flooding has lead to impassable roads and multiple emergency responses for stranded motorists and flooded basements. Fire and emergency management officials urge all residents to shelter in place



As severe flash flooding continues to impact Westport on Sunday, public safety officials are urging all residents to stay home and keep off the roads.

What we know:

Heavy rainfall has rendered several roadways impassable, and emergency crews are currently responding to a surge in storm-related incidents.

First responders are actively handling a wide range of emergencies, including motorists stranded in floodwaters, flooded basements, and triggered carbon monoxide alarms.

Officials warn that conditions may continue to deteriorate as the heavy rain persists.

What they're saying:

"Right now, we are asking residents to stay home and stay off the roads. Please do not go out until the storm has passed and conditions have improved," said Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Nicholas L. Marsan. "Never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around and find an alternate route."

What you can do:

Residents are strongly advised to avoid underpasses, low-lying areas, and any streets known to be prone to flooding, as well as sign up for Westport Emergency Alerts.