NYPD seeks public's help identifying 2 men in citywide vehicle burglary pattern

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The Brief The NYPD is seeking the public's help in identifying two men connected to a string of commercial vehicle burglaries across multiple boroughs. The suspects stole more than $79,000 in equipment and vehicle parts from parked work vehicles before escaping in a black Honda Accord in each instance. Both suspects are described as medium-build men who wore blue Amazon vests during every break-in.



The NYPD is seeking the public's help in identifying two men connected to a string of commercial vehicle burglaries across multiple boroughs in August and September 2026, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).

The suspects stole more than $79,000 in equipment and vehicle parts from parked work vehicles before escaping in a black Honda Accord in each instance, DCPI reported.

8 burglaries

What we know:

According to DCPI, the thefts occurred at the following locations and times:

Aug. 4 (2 p.m., 104th Precinct): $4,550 in dash cams and sensors taken opposite 87-01 Myrtle Avenue.

Aug. 4 (5 p.m., 43rd Precinct): $13,000 in tools removed from a Universal Handy Man vehicle outside 2069 Bruckner Boulevard.

Aug. 8 (8:10 a.m., 61st Precinct) : $16,200 in construction gear stolen outside 2733 East 12th Street.

Aug. 12 (10:30 a.m., 114th Precinct): $7,200 in supplies and tools taken from an NYC DOE truck near 36th Avenue and 34th Street.

Aug. 12 (4:15 p.m., 114th Precinct): $6,000 in tools stolen from a Hilti vehicle outside 40-15 Northern Boulevard.

Sept. 1 (10:30 a.m., 41st Precinct): $28,300 in tools taken from a Noble Plumbing and Heating vehicle outside 1010 Reverend James A. Polite Avenue.

Sept. 14 (3:30 p.m., 43rd Precinct): $2,400 in tools stolen from a Midtown Plumbing vehicle outside 1770 Lacombe Avenue.

Sept. 14 (5 p.m., 43rd Precinct): $2,000 in tools taken from a Rael Automatic Sprinkler vehicle behind 116 Heron Lane.

In nearly all cases, entry was gained by shattering side windows, DCPI stated.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

Both suspects are described as medium-build men who wore blue Amazon vests during every break-in, DCPI noted. One has a dark complexion, while the other has a medium complexion with brown hair tied in a ponytail.

Investigators have obtained surveillance photos from the Bruckner Boulevard break-in and video from the Rev. James A. Polite Avenue incident.

What you can do:

DCPI asks anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or message @NYPDTips on X. Confidentiality is guaranteed.