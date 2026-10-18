NYPD seeks public's help identifying 2 men in citywide vehicle burglary pattern
NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeking the public's help in identifying two men connected to a string of commercial vehicle burglaries across multiple boroughs in August and September 2026, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).
The suspects stole more than $79,000 in equipment and vehicle parts from parked work vehicles before escaping in a black Honda Accord in each instance, DCPI reported.
8 burglaries
What we know:
According to DCPI, the thefts occurred at the following locations and times:
- Aug. 4 (2 p.m., 104th Precinct): $4,550 in dash cams and sensors taken opposite 87-01 Myrtle Avenue.
- Aug. 4 (5 p.m., 43rd Precinct): $13,000 in tools removed from a Universal Handy Man vehicle outside 2069 Bruckner Boulevard.
- Aug. 8 (8:10 a.m., 61st Precinct): $16,200 in construction gear stolen outside 2733 East 12th Street.
- Aug. 12 (10:30 a.m., 114th Precinct): $7,200 in supplies and tools taken from an NYC DOE truck near 36th Avenue and 34th Street.
- Aug. 12 (4:15 p.m., 114th Precinct): $6,000 in tools stolen from a Hilti vehicle outside 40-15 Northern Boulevard.
- Sept. 1 (10:30 a.m., 41st Precinct): $28,300 in tools taken from a Noble Plumbing and Heating vehicle outside 1010 Reverend James A. Polite Avenue.
- Sept. 14 (3:30 p.m., 43rd Precinct): $2,400 in tools stolen from a Midtown Plumbing vehicle outside 1770 Lacombe Avenue.
- Sept. 14 (5 p.m., 43rd Precinct): $2,000 in tools taken from a Rael Automatic Sprinkler vehicle behind 116 Heron Lane.
In nearly all cases, entry was gained by shattering side windows, DCPI stated.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Both suspects are described as medium-build men who wore blue Amazon vests during every break-in, DCPI noted. One has a dark complexion, while the other has a medium complexion with brown hair tied in a ponytail.
Investigators have obtained surveillance photos from the Bruckner Boulevard break-in and video from the Rev. James A. Polite Avenue incident.
What you can do:
DCPI asks anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or message @NYPDTips on X. Confidentiality is guaranteed.
The Source: Information from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).