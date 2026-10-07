Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD searching for suspect
NEW YORK - The police search continues Wednesday for a man who allegedly shoved a woman and her baby from a 15th-floor balcony in the Bronx in a suspected case of domestic violence.
The infant remains in critical condition, but her mother, identified as 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez, was killed by the fall Tuesday in the Allerton section.
What we know:
The NYPD said Ramirez's body and her 8-month-old were discovered just after 3:30 a.m. in a courtyard behind the Allerville Arms at 2550 Olinville Avenue.
At the time, police said their injuries were "consistent with a fall from an elevated position."
Investigators later said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend, who they believe pushed the two off the balcony on the 15th floor.
Sources told FOX 5 NY the couple had a history of domestic violence and police were called to the apartment multiple times before.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the person they're looking for.
Dig deeper:
Neighbors reported hearing Ramirez screaming, "Please don't do this!" just before she was allegedly pushed.
A woman who lives two doors down said she heard yelling from that apartment many times before.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Tips are anonymous.
The Source: This story was written with statements and details from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources close to the investigation.