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Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD searching for suspect

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FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published October 7, 2026 7:55 AM EDT
Published October 7, 2026 7:55 AM EDT
Bronx mom killed, baby survives 15-story fall in domestic violence incident
Bronx mom killed, baby survives 15-story fall in domestic violence incident

Bronx mom killed, baby survives 15-story fall in domestic violence incident

A 23-year-old mother, Natalie Ramirez, died after she and her 8-month-old daughter were pushed from a 15th-floor balcony in the Allerton section of the Bronx. Police report that the baby girl has been upgraded to stable condition after initially being in critical care. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest. 

The Brief

    • The NYPD search continues for a man who allegedly shoved a woman and her baby from a 15th-floor balcony in the Bronx.
    • The 8-month-old girl remains in critical condition, but her mother, identified as 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez, was killed by the fall.
    • Investigators said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend.

NEW YORK - The police search continues Wednesday for a man who allegedly shoved a woman and her baby from a 15th-floor balcony in the Bronx in a suspected case of domestic violence. 

The infant remains in critical condition, but her mother, identified as 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez, was killed by the fall Tuesday in the Allerton section. 

What we know:

The NYPD said Ramirez's body and her 8-month-old were discovered just after 3:30 a.m. in a courtyard behind the Allerville Arms at 2550 Olinville Avenue.

At the time, police said their injuries were "consistent with a fall from an elevated position." 

Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD search for suspect
Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD search for suspect

Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD search for suspect

The NYPD is searching for a suspect after Nathaly Ramirez and her 8-month-old were allegedly pushed off a balcony in the Bronx, killing the woman and leaving the baby in critical condition. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest on the investigation. 

Investigators later said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend, who they believe pushed the two off the balcony on the 15th floor. 

Sources told FOX 5 NY the couple had a history of domestic violence and police were called to the apartment multiple times before. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the person they're looking for. 

Dig deeper:

Neighbors reported hearing Ramirez screaming, "Please don't do this!" just before she was allegedly pushed.

A woman who lives two doors down said she heard yelling from that apartment many times before. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Tips are anonymous. 

The Source: This story was written with statements and details from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources close to the investigation. 

BronxCrime and Public SafetyNew York City