Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD searching for suspect

The Brief The NYPD search continues for a man who allegedly shoved a woman and her baby from a 15th-floor balcony in the Bronx. The 8-month-old girl remains in critical condition, but her mother, identified as 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez, was killed by the fall. Investigators said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend.



The police search continues Wednesday for a man who allegedly shoved a woman and her baby from a 15th-floor balcony in the Bronx in a suspected case of domestic violence.

The infant remains in critical condition, but her mother, identified as 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez, was killed by the fall Tuesday in the Allerton section.

What we know:

The NYPD said Ramirez's body and her 8-month-old were discovered just after 3:30 a.m. in a courtyard behind the Allerville Arms at 2550 Olinville Avenue.

At the time, police said their injuries were "consistent with a fall from an elevated position."

Investigators later said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend, who they believe pushed the two off the balcony on the 15th floor.

Sources told FOX 5 NY the couple had a history of domestic violence and police were called to the apartment multiple times before.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the person they're looking for.

Dig deeper:

Neighbors reported hearing Ramirez screaming, "Please don't do this!" just before she was allegedly pushed.

A woman who lives two doors down said she heard yelling from that apartment many times before.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Tips are anonymous.