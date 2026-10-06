Woman dead, baby critical in Bronx from injuries "consistent with a fall," NYPD says

The Brief A woman is dead, and a baby is in critical condition in the Bronx after they were found with injuries "consistent with a fall from an elevated position," police said. The NYPD said the 23-year-old woman and baby were found on Olinville Avenue in the Allerton section just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they were investigating the circumstances, including whether the woman fell, jumped or was pushed.



A woman is dead, and a baby is in critical condition in the Bronx after they were found on pavement with injuries "consistent with a fall from an elevated position," according to police.

What we know:

The NYPD said the 23-year-old woman and baby were found on the pavement on Olinville Avenue in the Allerton section just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and the baby was in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the baby's injuries are under investigation. Police are investigating whether they fell, jumped or even pushed or thrown.

The woman's name and her relationship to the baby were not immediately known.

What's next:

Police said they have not yet identified a person of interest or taken a suspect into custody in connection with the incident.