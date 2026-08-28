NYC’s West Indian Day Parade returns Sept. 7: What to know before you go

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The Brief The West Indian Day Parade is expected to return to Brooklyn on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Carnival Week events begin Sept. 3, including Soca Fest, Junior Carnival and the New York Panorama competition. Organizers have not yet posted the main parade’s official start time, route or street-closure plan for 2026.



New York City’s annual West Indian Day Parade is expected to return to Brooklyn on Labor Day, bringing Caribbean music, costumes, food and culture to Eastern Parkway.

The main celebration is set for Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. It is the finale of several days of Carnival Week events hosted by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association.

When is the West Indian Day Parade in 2026?

What we know:

The West Indian Day Parade is scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

The West Indian American Day Carnival Association had not posted an official 2026 start time, parade route or street-closure plan as of Aug. 28.

The parade traditionally travels along Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, through Crown Heights and toward Grand Army Plaza.

What is happening during Carnival Week?

Timeline:

Carnival Week events begin before Labor Day:

Thursday, Sept. 3: Blocko Mania at the Brooklyn Museum, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 4: Soca Fest Music Festival at the Brooklyn Museum, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5: Youth Fest and Junior Carnival at the Brooklyn Museum. The Junior Carnival parade is set to meet at St. John’s Place and Kingston Avenue at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5: New York Panorama, the annual steel-pan competition, at the Brooklyn Museum. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

What is New York Panorama?

New York Panorama is the largest steel-pan competition in North America, according to WIADCA.

The event brings steel bands together during Carnival Week to compete for the title of champion. It is separate from the Labor Day parade.

What is the history of the West Indian Day Parade?

The backstory:

The celebration’s roots stretch back to the 1930s, when Jessie Wardell and friends held Caribbean Carnival costume parties in Harlem.

The first known street activity followed in the 1940s. The celebration moved to Brooklyn in the 1960s, when Trinidadian immigrant Rufus Goring brought Carnival to the borough, according to WIADCA.

The organization was later led for decades by Carlos Lezama, who became president in 1967.

What does "mas" mean?

Dig deeper:

"Mas" is short for masquerade. It refers to the costumed bands and performers who bring themes to life with elaborate outfits, feathers, fabric and beadwork.

The term has roots in Carnival traditions shaped by African folklore, emancipation celebrations and Caribbean cultural expression.

What to know before going

What's next:

The parade is one of the city’s largest annual celebrations, drawing major crowds to Brooklyn. Public transit is likely to be the easiest way to reach the area once the city releases its 2026 street-closure plan.

FOX 5 NY will update this story once organizers and city officials release parade-day timing, route, transit and security information.