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NYC launches website for property owners to check if they're exempt from new tax

By
Zohran Mamdani
Published July 27, 2026 2:38 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 2:38 PM EDT
Gov. Hochul meets with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin about pied-à-terre tax
Gov. Hochul meets with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin about pied-à-terre tax

Gov. Hochul meets with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin about pied-à-terre tax

Griffin says the pied-à-terre tax is a "profound lack of judgement."

The Brief

    • New York City's Department of Finance has launched a portal dedicated to guiding certain property owners through the new "pied-à-terre" tax.
    • The website, which launched a few days ago, features an "eligibility guide" for property owners to see if they're exempt from the surcharge.
    • Anyone who believes they may qualify for an exemption must respond to the notification they received by August 21.

NEW YORK - New York City's Department of Finance has launched a portal dedicated to guiding certain property owners through the new "pied-à-terre" tax.

'Non-primary residence property surcharge'

What we know:

The website, which launched a few days ago, features an "eligibility guide" for property owners to see if they're exempt from the surcharge.

EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest

EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest

In this exclusive one-on-one, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul about her initiative to eliminate taxes on tips, as well as Mayor Zohran Mamdani's public call for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Anyone who believes they may qualify for an exemption must respond to the notification they received by August 21.

What is the pied-à-terre tax?

Dig deeper:

The new surcharge, commonly referred to as the pied-à-terre tax, applies to certain city properties that:

  • are not being used as a primary residence
  • are one, two or three-family homes valued at over $5 million
  • are condominiums or cooperative units valued at $1 million or over

The Source: This article includes information from several New York City official websites.

Zohran MamdaniPoliticsNew York City