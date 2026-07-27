NYC launches website for property owners to check if they're exempt from new tax

The Brief New York City's Department of Finance has launched a portal dedicated to guiding certain property owners through the new "pied-à-terre" tax. The website, which launched a few days ago, features an "eligibility guide" for property owners to see if they're exempt from the surcharge. Anyone who believes they may qualify for an exemption must respond to the notification they received by August 21.



New York City's Department of Finance has launched a portal dedicated to guiding certain property owners through the new "pied-à-terre" tax.

'Non-primary residence property surcharge'

What we know:

The website, which launched a few days ago, features an "eligibility guide" for property owners to see if they're exempt from the surcharge.

Anyone who believes they may qualify for an exemption must respond to the notification they received by August 21.

What is the pied-à-terre tax?

Dig deeper:

The new surcharge, commonly referred to as the pied-à-terre tax, applies to certain city properties that:

are not being used as a primary residence

are one, two or three-family homes valued at over $5 million

are condominiums or cooperative units valued at $1 million or over