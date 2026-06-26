NYC giving away 100k free tickets to 4th of July fireworks show: How to enter lottery
NEW YORK - In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, New York City will give away 100,000 free tickets to see the Fourth of July fireworks show.
Lottery for 100k free tickets
What we know:
Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted the announcement on X earlier today
The lottery to win the tickets begins on June 26 and ends on June 29. Those interested can enter the lottery here.
4th of July fireworks shows
Local perspective:
This year's firework show will expand to the following locations in celebration of America250:
- the lower East River in the Seaport District
- the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City
- the Brooklyn Bridge
A boy on his dad's shoulder watches fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration on the East River at Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 4, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis / AFP) (Photo by AN
The Source: This article includes information from New York City's official website.