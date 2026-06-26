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NYC giving away 100k free tickets to 4th of July fireworks show: How to enter lottery

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FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published June 26, 2026 2:46 PM EDT
Published June 26, 2026 2:46 PM EDT
America 250: Inside the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia
America 250: Inside the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia

America 250: Inside the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia

As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, FOX 5 NY visits the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia to learn the story of the woman credited with hand-sewing the first American flag in 1776 for General George Washington. The segment also explores a personal family connection to Betsy Ross.

The Brief

    • In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, New York City will give away 100,000 free tickets to see the Fourth of July fireworks show.
    •  
    • Here's how to enter the lottery for the tickets.

NEW YORK - In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, New York City will give away 100,000 free tickets to see the Fourth of July fireworks show.

Lottery for 100k free tickets

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted the announcement on X earlier today

The lottery to win the tickets begins on June 26 and ends on June 29. Those interested can enter the lottery here.

4th of July fireworks shows

Local perspective:

This year's firework show will expand to the following locations in celebration of America250:

  • the lower East River in the Seaport District
  • the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City
  • the Brooklyn Bridge

A boy on his dad's shoulder watches fireworks light up the Manhattan skyline during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration on the East River at Brooklyn Bridge Park on July 4, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis / AFP) (Photo by AN

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The Source: This article includes information from New York City's official website.

America 250New York City