Potential nor'easter to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to NYC area before weekend chill

The Brief A potential nor'easter is approaching the New York City area, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from Thursday into Friday. There's a growing feeling the storm will bring snow to the region, but not as far south as the city. After the storm, the entire region will see a major cold-weather swing this weekend.



A potential nor'easter is approaching the New York City area, bringing with it heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from Thursday into Friday.

The growing feeling among forecasters is the storm will bring snow to the region, but not as far south as the city.

Northeast this weekend: Timeline

Timeline:

The area of low pressure will begin moving toward the northeast by Thursday, when showers are expected across parts of the I-95 corridor, while portions of upstate New York will start seeing snow.

The low is expected to approach the New Jersey coast by Thursday night, bringing periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the New York City area. Travel could become increasingly difficult later and into Friday as wind speeds pick up.

Some wet snowflakes could be in the mix overnight just north and northeast of the city, FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods said.

Friday, the storm is forecast to track northward, with the center positioned south or near Long Island. Winds will increase as pressure falls, helping the system become a more traditional nor'easter, according to FOX Weather.

New York City is expected to dry out by late Friday.

Nor'easter 2026: Is it going to snow this weekend?

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service said models are favoring a slightly faster storm with less precipitation, with the snow threat dropping for lower elevations, including most of downstate New York.

According to FOX Weather, the highest snow totals are expected across higher elevations, including New Hampshire and Maine's White Mountains, the Green Mountains of Vermont, the Adirondacks in New York and parts of the Appalachians in West Virginia and Massachusetts . These areas could see 5 to 8 inches of snow.

Winter temperatures

By the numbers:

Even without snow, it’s going to feel a lot more like winter. FOX Weather says more than 110 million people across the northeast and nearby areas could see afternoon temperatures stuck in the 30s once the storm moves this weekend. Highs could stay in the 30s and 40s across the northeast, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

By Saturday, the storm should be heading off toward Canada. Cold winds could still kick up some lingering snow showers from Maine down through the Appalachians, including upstate New York and central Pennsylvania.