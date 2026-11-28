The Brief NYC will see dry, breezy conditions with seasonable temperatures around 50 degrees for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday. "Yes, it will be cloudy. Yes, it'll be a bit gusty breezy, but the parade should have no issues with the wind," FOX 5 NY meteorologist Nick Gregory said. The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts approximately three and a half hours, as the giant balloons, floats and performers march from the Upper West Side to Macy's Herald Square.



New York City will see dry, breezy conditions with seasonable temperatures around 50 degrees for Saturday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade do-over, offering calmer weather that should allow the parade's giant balloons to fly without issue.

Saturday's NYC parade forecast

Big picture view:

While conditions will not be completely calm, forecasters note that Saturday's weather is a noticeable improvement over Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 25 to 30 mph, remaining below the threshold that would ground the parade balloons.

According to the National Weather Service's New York office, the Tri-State area remains positioned between departing low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south through Saturday night. That pressure gradient, paired with cyclonic flow aloft, will maintain a steady breeze and morning cloud cover before some sun breaks through in the afternoon.

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What they're saying:

"Yes, it will be cloudy. Yes, it'll be a bit gusty breezy, but the parade should have no issues with the wind," FOX 5 NY meteorologist Nick Gregory said, noting that Saturday's high will sit right around the seasonal average of 50 degrees.

Tri-State chilly temperatures

Local perspective:

Early Saturday morning temperatures dipped into the mid-40s from White Plains to Poughkeepsie, the upper 40s from Newark to Hartford and down to Islip, 44 degrees in Toms River and the 30s further north and west. A coastal flood advisory remained in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Ocean County due to minor coastal flooding at high tide.

Looking ahead

What's next:

Skies will clear Saturday night, leading to a sunny, less windy Sunday with highs climbing to 56 degrees before clouds return later in the day.

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Sunday night into next week

Sunday night into Monday: A frontal system developing from a shortwave over the northwestern U.S. will track up from the Southern Plains and pass north of the area Monday. Rain is expected to hold off until around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. Monday and last until roughly lunchtime, bringing up to an inch of rain over a six- to 12-hour period.

Monday afternoon winds: The National Weather Service noted no concerns from the rain, though brief heavier rain and gusty winds could move through Long Island and Connecticut on Monday morning. Behind the system, winds could approach marginal wind advisory territory Monday afternoon before gradually subsiding at night, with sunshine returning and highs reaching 57 degrees.

Midweek warmup: Temperatures will return to 50 degrees with breezy conditions Tuesday, followed by a warming trend reaching 52 degrees Wednesday, 57 degrees Thursday and potentially breaking 60 degrees Friday alongside a chance of afternoon showers.