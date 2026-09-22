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2 injured 'due to escalator' at UWS Trader Joe's shortly after reopening post renovations

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 22, 2026 8:51 PM EDT
Published September 22, 2026 8:51 PM EDT
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: People rush to get groceries after waiting in line for the opening of a Trader Joe's grocery store on February 22, 2026 in New York City. A major winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions

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The Brief

    • Two people were injured in the Upper West Side Trader Joe's "due to an escalator," FDNY reports.
    • Both people were taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital with minor injuries.
    • The exact cause of the incident is not known.

UPPER WEST SIDE - Two people were injured in the Upper West Side Trader Joe's "due to an escalator," FDNY reports.

2 injured due to escalator at Trader Joe's

What we know:

The FDNY confirmed to FOX 5 NY that two people fell less than five feet due to an escalator at the Trader Joe's on 72nd Street and Broadway.

The Trader Joe's sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Both people were taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital with minor injuries.

The location was previously closed down for several months due to "major renovation plans," and only reopened earlier this month.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the incident is not known.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY.

Crime and Public SafetyUpper West Side