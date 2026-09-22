2 injured 'due to escalator' at UWS Trader Joe's shortly after reopening post renovations

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The Brief Two people were injured in the Upper West Side Trader Joe's "due to an escalator," FDNY reports. Both people were taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital with minor injuries. The exact cause of the incident is not known.



Two people were injured in the Upper West Side Trader Joe's "due to an escalator," FDNY reports.

2 injured due to escalator at Trader Joe's

What we know:

The FDNY confirmed to FOX 5 NY that two people fell less than five feet due to an escalator at the Trader Joe's on 72nd Street and Broadway.

The Trader Joe's sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Both people were taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital with minor injuries.

The location was previously closed down for several months due to "major renovation plans," and only reopened earlier this month.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the incident is not known.