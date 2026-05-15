2 dead, 3 in critical condition after elderly driver loses control of vehicle, police at scene say

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The Brief Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after an elderly man lost control of a vehicle while driving, police at the scene tell FOX 5 NY . The identities of both the victims and the driver of the vehicle are not yet known. No arrests have been made yet.



Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after an elderly man lost control of a vehicle while driving, police at the scene tell FOX 5 NY.

2 dead, 3 in critical condition

What we know:

The FDNY report that a call was made at 6 p.m. regarding pedestrians struck by a vehicle at 996 Amsterdam Avenue.

Police say that an elderly man struck several individuals at 109th and Amsterdam Avenue, leaving two dead and three in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victims and the driver of the vehicle are not yet known.

It is also not known what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.