NYC Uber and Lyft drivers go on one-day strike

Hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers are striking Monday in protest of a New York State Supreme Court judge’s new decision to temporarily halt pay raises that Uber has sued to block.

The planned pay increase approved by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission was supposed to go into effect on Monday.

The drivers will caravan over the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday morning and circle the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in Foley Square.

Not all drivers are taking part in the protest so it should still be possible to get a car.