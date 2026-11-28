The Brief This year’s parade will feature 26 character balloons, 5 balloonicles, 28 floats and nearly two dozen featured performances. The festivities kick off, rain or shine, today at 8:30 a.m. ET. One of the new floats featured in this year's parade will be "Hogwarts Holiday" from the Harry Potter franchise.



The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is here Saturday after it was postponed due to severe weather for the first time in history.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: The Temple University Diamond Band participates in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

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2026 NYC Thanksgiving Day parade

What we know:

This year’s parade will feature 26 character balloons, 5 balloonicles, 28 floats and nearly two dozen featured performances.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Central Park South -- Pictured: Spider-Man balloon -- (Photo by: Roy Rochlin/NBC via Getty Images)

Timeline:

The festivities kick off rain or shine today at 8:30 a.m. ET, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return to anchor the broadcast.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

One of the new floats featured in this year's parade will be "Hogwarts Holiday," from the Harry Potter franchise. Other new floats for this year will include:

Macy's Parade All-Stars

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes

Dashing All The Way (DoorDash)

Road Trip to Parade (GEICO)

Purina's Dog Chow Salute to service dogs

Mr. Peanut's Power Plant

New balloons taking flight

There are over half a dozen new character balloons that will take flight in this year's parade, such as:

Blue Hippopotamus

Bluey

Hello Kitty

Joe Cool and Woodstock

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse

Buckaroo Bob the Minion

Underdog

Billie Brightpaw

Earl the Squirrel

This year’s star lineup spans every genre — from pop and R&B to country, rock and Broadway. Featured performers for the 100th Thanksgiving Day parade include:

Queen Latifah

EJAE (provides the singing voice of Rumi from "KPOP Demon Hunters")

TOPSHOT - South Korean-US singer Ejae winner of the Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance awards for "Golden," poses in the press roomduring the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25, Expand

Mckenna Grace

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Keke Palmer

Anthony Ramos

Smash Mouth

Baha Men

Natasha Bedingfield

Blues Traveler

DEVO

Feid

Icona Pop

Il Volo

Indigo Girls

Wyclef Jean

JoJo

Natalie Merchant

Jamie Miller

Megan Moroney

RIIZE

Teddy Swims