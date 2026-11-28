Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: List of balloons, floats, celebrity performances
NEW YORK - The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is here Saturday after it was postponed due to severe weather for the first time in history.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: The Temple University Diamond Band participates in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
JUMP TO: TIME l FLOATS l PERFORMANCES
2026 NYC Thanksgiving Day parade
What we know:
This year’s parade will feature 26 character balloons, 5 balloonicles, 28 floats and nearly two dozen featured performances.
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Central Park South -- Pictured: Spider-Man balloon -- (Photo by: Roy Rochlin/NBC via Getty Images)
What time does the Thanksgiving Day Parade start?
Timeline:
The festivities kick off rain or shine today at 8:30 a.m. ET, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return to anchor the broadcast.
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: (l-r) Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)
Thanksgiving floats: Harry Potter, Central Park and more
Dig deeper:
One of the new floats featured in this year's parade will be "Hogwarts Holiday," from the Harry Potter franchise. Other new floats for this year will include:
- Macy's Parade All-Stars
- Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes
- Dashing All The Way (DoorDash)
- Road Trip to Parade (GEICO)
- Purina's Dog Chow Salute to service dogs
- Mr. Peanut's Power Plant
New balloons taking flight
There are over half a dozen new character balloons that will take flight in this year's parade, such as:
- Blue Hippopotamus
- Bluey
- Hello Kitty
- Joe Cool and Woodstock
- Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse
- Buckaroo Bob the Minion
- Underdog
- Billie Brightpaw
- Earl the Squirrel
Celebrity performances
This year’s star lineup spans every genre — from pop and R&B to country, rock and Broadway. Featured performers for the 100th Thanksgiving Day parade include:
- Queen Latifah
- EJAE (provides the singing voice of Rumi from "KPOP Demon Hunters")
TOPSHOT - South Korean-US singer Ejae winner of the Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance awards for "Golden," poses in the press roomduring the American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25,
- Mckenna Grace
- Leslie Odom, Jr.
- Keke Palmer
- Anthony Ramos
- Smash Mouth
- Baha Men
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Blues Traveler
- DEVO
- Feid
- Icona Pop
- Il Volo
- Indigo Girls
- Wyclef Jean
- JoJo
- Natalie Merchant
- Jamie Miller
- Megan Moroney
- RIIZE
- Teddy Swims
The Source: This article includes information from Macy's official website.