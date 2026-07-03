Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest list: Here's who may be invited

The Brief Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding guest list is already making headlines. Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Patrick Mahomes are among the celebrities expected to attend. Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly not on the guest list.



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about in Hollywood.

While Swift once joked that "anyone I've ever talked to" would be invited because smaller weddings are "stressful," the couple's big day is expected to feature a carefully curated mix of family, close friends and A-list celebrities.

From Selena Gomez and Emma Stone to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, here's who's expected to make the cut—and which familiar faces reportedly won't be receiving an invitation.

Who's invited and who's not?

Dig deeper:

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to confirm their guest list, these family members, friends and celebrities are widely expected to attend:

Selena Gomez — One of Swift's closest longtime friends.

Abigail Anderson Berard — Swift's childhood best friend.

The Haim sisters (Este, Danielle and Alana Haim) — Frequent collaborators and close friends.

Emma Stone — A longtime friend of the singer.

Gigi Hadid — One of Swift's closest celebrity pals.

Taylor's family — Parents Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, along with her brother Austin Swift.

Travis Kelce's family — Brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finn, plus parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes — Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate and his wife.

Andy Reid — The Kansas City Chiefs' head coach.

Ed Sheeran — Swift's longtime friend and musical collaborator.

While nothing has been confirmed by Swift or Kelce, reports claim the following celebrities are rumored not to be on the couple's wedding guest list:

Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds

Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

Scooter Braun

Charli XCX

Calvin Harris

John Mayer

Kayla Nicole

Justin Bieber

The backstory:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began in July 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium and later revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

A few months later, Kelce invited Swift to a Chiefs game, where she made her first public appearance cheering alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. Their relationship quickly blossomed, with Swift becoming a regular at Chiefs games before the couple announced their engagement in late August 2025.