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NYC working on way to capture, recycle extreme heat on subway platforms

By
FOX 5 NY
NYC Subway
Published August 10, 2026 2:19 PM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 2:19 PM EDT
NYC trying new technology to cool subway platforms
NYC trying new technology to cool subway platforms

NYC trying new technology to cool subway platforms

New York City leaders are working on a plan to deal with the uncomfortable heat that plagues the subway platforms. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

The Brief

    • New York City leaders are working on a plan to deal with the uncomfortable heat that plagues the subway platforms.
    • Gov. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani announced earlier today, August 10, that the city is partnering with the MTA to study a "thermal energy network" in two subway stations.
    • This project, if implemented, would explore ways to capture extreme heat on subway platforms and recycle said heat to warm nearby municipal buildings in the winter.

NEW YORK - New York City leaders are working on a plan to deal with the uncomfortable heat that plagues the subway platforms.

What is a ‘thermal energy network’?

What we know:

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced earlier today, August 10, that the city is partnering with the MTA to study a "thermal energy network" in two subway stations: the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall 4/5/6 station and the Chambers Street J/Z station.

This project, if implemented, would explore ways to capture extreme heat on subway platforms and recycle said heat to warm nearby municipal buildings in the winter.

Heat advisory continues for tri-state area ahead of weekday rain showers
Heat advisory continues for tri-state area ahead of weekday rain showers

Heat advisory continues for tri-state area ahead of weekday rain showers

A heat advisory remains in effect across parts of the tri-state area following warm temperatures, including an 88-degree high in Central Park. Rain showers and scattered storms are expected from midday Monday through Tuesday, followed by lower humidity and cooler conditions by late week.

"We are harnessing cutting-edge climate technology for a truly cool purpose," Hochul said in a statement, "making our subway stations tolerable during the summer and heating critical city buildings during the winter."

Design work could begin as early as 2027.

The Source: This article includes information from a press release provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

NYC Subway