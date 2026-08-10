NYC working on way to capture, recycle extreme heat on subway platforms
NEW YORK - New York City leaders are working on a plan to deal with the uncomfortable heat that plagues the subway platforms.
What is a ‘thermal energy network’?
What we know:
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced earlier today, August 10, that the city is partnering with the MTA to study a "thermal energy network" in two subway stations: the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall 4/5/6 station and the Chambers Street J/Z station.
This project, if implemented, would explore ways to capture extreme heat on subway platforms and recycle said heat to warm nearby municipal buildings in the winter.
"We are harnessing cutting-edge climate technology for a truly cool purpose," Hochul said in a statement, "making our subway stations tolerable during the summer and heating critical city buildings during the winter."
Design work could begin as early as 2027.
The Source: This article includes information from a press release provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.