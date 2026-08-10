NYC working on way to capture, recycle extreme heat on subway platforms

The Brief New York City leaders are working on a plan to deal with the uncomfortable heat that plagues the subway platforms. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani announced earlier today, August 10, that the city is partnering with the MTA to study a "thermal energy network" in two subway stations. This project, if implemented, would explore ways to capture extreme heat on subway platforms and recycle said heat to warm nearby municipal buildings in the winter.



New York City leaders are working on a plan to deal with the uncomfortable heat that plagues the subway platforms.

What is a ‘thermal energy network’?

What we know:

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced earlier today, August 10, that the city is partnering with the MTA to study a "thermal energy network" in two subway stations: the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall 4/5/6 station and the Chambers Street J/Z station.

This project, if implemented, would explore ways to capture extreme heat on subway platforms and recycle said heat to warm nearby municipal buildings in the winter.

"We are harnessing cutting-edge climate technology for a truly cool purpose," Hochul said in a statement, "making our subway stations tolerable during the summer and heating critical city buildings during the winter."

Design work could begin as early as 2027.