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1, 2, 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for next several weekends

By
FOX 5 NY
MTA
Published July 23, 2026 4:50 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 4:50 PM EDT
article

Police have charged three teens for slashing and slugging at least four subway riders in a series of vicious assaults on Manhattan trains, cops said Saturday. (Anthony DelMundo/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The 1, 2 and 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for the next several weekends.
    • These service changes will be in effect until August 24.
    • The MTA made the announcement earlier this week.

NEW YORK - The 1, 2 and 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for the next several weekends.

Weekend service changes

What we know:

The MTA made the announcement earlier this week.

Starting this weekend, riders should plan their commute around the following service changes:

  • 1 trains will not run south of 14th St.
  • 2 trains will run between Eastchester—Dyre Ave. and 34th St.—Penn Station.
  • 3 trains will not run – the service between Harlem—148th St. and New Lots Ave. will be suspended

These service changes will be in effect until August 24.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the MTA.

MTA