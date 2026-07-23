1, 2, 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for next several weekends
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NEW YORK - The 1, 2 and 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for the next several weekends.
Weekend service changes
What we know:
The MTA made the announcement earlier this week.
Starting this weekend, riders should plan their commute around the following service changes:
- 1 trains will not run south of 14th St.
- 2 trains will run between Eastchester—Dyre Ave. and 34th St.—Penn Station.
- 3 trains will not run – the service between Harlem—148th St. and New Lots Ave. will be suspended
These service changes will be in effect until August 24.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the MTA.