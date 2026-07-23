1, 2, 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for next several weekends

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The Brief The 1, 2 and 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for the next several weekends. These service changes will be in effect until August 24. The MTA made the announcement earlier this week.



The 1, 2 and 3 subway lines will undergo service changes for the next several weekends.

Weekend service changes

What we know:

The MTA made the announcement earlier this week.

Starting this weekend, riders should plan their commute around the following service changes:

1 trains will not run south of 14th St.

2 trains will run between Eastchester—Dyre Ave. and 34th St.—Penn Station.

3 trains will not run – the service between Harlem—148th St. and New Lots Ave. will be suspended

These service changes will be in effect until August 24.