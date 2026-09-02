New York City expected to ban AI for middle, elementary school students

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The Brief New York City Public Schools are expected to announce sweeping restrictions on artificial intelligence in middle and elementary schools beginning this year. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels are expected to announce the AI policy during a news conference Wednesday morning.



No laptops, no tablets, and no artificial intelligence.

New York City is expected to announce sweeping new tech restrictions on its roughly 600,000 middle and elementary school students beginning this fall.

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels are expected to announce the new AI policy during a news conference at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, it will be rolled out for the start of the school year on Sept. 10.

Dig deeper:

Under the new rules reported by the Times, students will not be allowed to use AI until high school, and even then, only in certain situations.

There will be some exemptions, including for students with disabilities and those still learning English.

Teachers will be able to use AI for lesson planning, translating materials and writing messages, but there are limits. For example, they cannot use AI to decide how to counsel a student in a crisis.

The city is also moving away from individual screens and will limit screen time.

Students will not be given their own laptop or tablet until third grade, at which point they could be limited to just 45 minutes per day until sixth grade.