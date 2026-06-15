NYC kids pleading with Mamdani to get day off from school for Knicks parade

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced school and regents exams will not be canceled this Thursday, June 18. There are four Regents exams scheduled for this Thursday, the day of the upcoming Knicks ticker-tape parade. Students are already starting petitions, pleading for the mayor to rescind his previous statement and cancel school and reschedule exams.



City kids will have to celebrate the Knicks' historic win from afar, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced school and regents exams will not be canceled this Thursday.

School, regents exams will take place this Thursday

What we know:

The mayor shared the news during an interview with NY1, saying that he encourages students to not miss their upcoming exam.

There are four Regents exams scheduled for this Thursday, June 18 – the day of the upcoming Knicks ticker-tape parade.

Students are already starting petitions, pleading for the mayor to rescind his previous statement and cancel school and reschedule exams for this Thursday.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg reached out to NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels for comment on the decision. Assistant Commissioner of the State Education Department JP O'Hare provided this:

"New Yorkers are rightfully excited to celebrate the Knicks, but our students have been preparing all year for this moment too. Just like the Knicks, they’ve put in the work and earned their chance to shine. We’re confident schools will support students through the exam schedule while the city celebrates this historic season."

Knicks championship parade

Local perspective:

Thursday's celebration will make history as the Knicks' first-ever ticker-tape parade.

City officials believe Thursday's parade could be one of the largest in New York City history.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. near Battery Park, travel north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes, before concluding at City Hall Plaza, where Mamdani will present Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the rest of the roster with the Keys to the City.

If you are planning to attend, officials advise arriving early to secure a viewing spot along Broadway, as you will be competing with massive crowds.