NYC school bus shortage leaves parents of students with disabilities scrambling

The Brief Approximately 2,000 New York City students are facing a lack of school bus service ahead of the first day of classes on Thursday. According to advocates, the vast majority of the children affected by the canceled routes are students with disabilities. The city is offering ride-share vouchers that require an adult escort.



New York City students head back to school this Thursday, but a yellow bus shortage threatens to leave thousands of parents scrambling to find transportation for their children.

What we know:

About 2,000 students may not have school bus service in place by the first day of classes, according to nonprofit group Advocates for Children of New York. The vast majority of those affected are students with disabilities.

The city notified impacted families last week, offering ride-share vouchers as a contingency plan. However, child advocacy groups argue this solution falls severely short because the ride-shares require an adult to accompany the child. This mandate forces working parents into a difficult bind.

"Without bus service, students may need to miss school," a representative for the advocacy group stated, noting that the logistical hurdle could cause parents to miss work or even lose their jobs. "It’s urgent for the city to explore all possible ways of getting these students to school."

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Dig deeper:

While roughly 150,000 NYC public school students rely on the school bus system overall, the sudden disruption for these 2,000 students presents distinct challenges.

One local college student with a disability recalled her own experience with canceled bus routes, calling the disruption "really, really hard" for students who rely on routine and accessible transit.

What's next:

Fox 5 has reached out to the city’s Department of Education regarding the busing contracts and contingency plans, but has not yet received a reply.