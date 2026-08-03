NYC on track for record-low murders, shootings, robberies in 2026, NYPD says

The Brief New York City is on track for a record-low number of murders, shootings and robberies in 2026. NYPD data shows violent crime dropped nearly 13% across all five boroughs in July, closing out the city's safest first seven months on record. The Bronx continues to see the steepest overall drop in violent crime in 2026, according to the data.



2026 is on pace to be New York City's safest year on record, with the fewest murders, shooting incidents, shooting victims and robberies in recorded history, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

New data released by the NYPD on Monday showed a nearly 13% decrease in violent crime in July for all five boroughs, wrapping up the city's safest first seven months of the year on record.

The Bronx continued to see the steepest overall drop in violent crime in 2026, the NYPD said.

NYPD car drives the strret in New York City, United States on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Shooting incidents saw a 21% decrease across all five boroughs in July with a 7.5% drop year-to-date, the NYPD said.

For comparison, the department said there were 380 shooting incidents over the first seven months this year, down from 771 at the same time in 2020.

In other major crime categories for July, burglary declined 14.7% to the lowest in recorded history, the department said. Auto theft declined 24.6%, robbery declined 14.9%, grand larceny declined 11.8%, and felony assault declined 6.4%.

Retail theft also continued to see a steady drop for the year, falling 15.2% in July, according to the data.

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What they're saying:

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch attributed the drop in crime to the department's data-driven precision policing strategy and tireless work of its members.

"This summer, the NYPD was called upon to manage an unprecedented series of major and overlapping events, including the NBA Finals, the World Cup, Sail250, and the largest Fourth of July celebration in the country. Through is all, even as the demands on this department reached historic levels, the men and women of the NYPD delivered double-digit declines in major crime and record lows in violence crime across the city," Tisch said.

Transit crime concerns

Dig deeper:

Major crime in New York City's transit system rose by 10.9% in July, with 14 incidents recorded for the month, according to NYPD's data.

The rise in transit crime was "largely driven by felony assaults and nonviolent grand larcenies," the NYPD said.

Assaults on elderly transit riders accounted for nearly a fifth of the felony assaults, while most grand larcenies involved theft of unattended items, the department said.