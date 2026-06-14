NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026: Street closures, parade route and honorees
NEW YORK CITY - New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is this weekend, and will take over Fifth Avenue with music, dancing and celebrations of Puerto Rican culture and heritage.
JUMP TO: STREET CLOSURES l ROUTE l HISTORY l HONOREES
Now in its 69th year, the parade is themed "We Are More Than 100x35" ("Somos Más Que 100x35"), highlighting the strength and diversity of Puerto Rican communities on the island and across the diaspora.
When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City?
The parade will take place Sunday, June 14, beginning at noon.
Puerto Rican Day Parade road closures
Local perspective:
The following streets will be closed on Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Formation:
- West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 44th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
- West/East 45th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
- West/East 46th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
- West/East 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
- West/East 48th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 44th Street
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 44th Street and 79th Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street
- East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 43rd Street
- 6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street
- West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and Park Avenue
- West/East 43rd Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue
- West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
- West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
- East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Route: How long is the Puerto Rican Day Parade?
The parade will travel along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan from 44th Street to 79th Street, spanning 35 city blocks.
What is the history of the parade?
The backstory:
The National Puerto Rican Day Parade began in 1958 in New York City and was founded on principles of cultural awareness, resilience, pride, unity and education.
According to organizers, the celebration remains rooted in activism, freedom and justice while honoring Puerto Rican culture and heritage.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
The parade is considered the nation’s largest demonstration of cultural pride, celebrating Puerto Rico’s 3.2 million residents and more than 5.8 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the United States.
In addition to the parade, organizers host cultural and educational events throughout New York City leading up to the celebration, including the 152nd Street Cultural Festival, a parade Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and a scholarship gala.
Who are this year’s honorees?
This year’s parade will feature appearances by Puerto Rican stars including Daddy Yankee and Dayanara Torres. The 2026 honorees include:
- Daddy Yankee — Grand Marshal
- Dayanara Torres — Queen
- Anthony Ramos — King
- Charlie Sepúlveda — Lifetime Achievement
- Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez — Lifetime Achievement
- Lila Nikole — Ambassador
- Elizardi "Eli" Castro — Ambassador
- Papo Vázquez — Ambassador
- Lilibeth Torres "La Boricualorian" — Ambassador
- JJ González — Trailblazer
- Chef Iván Clemente — Hijo de Borinquen
- Camila Colón — Rising Star
- Milton Dávila Jr. — Rising Star
- Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr. — Athletes of the Year
- Los Rivas — Orgullo Puertorriqueño
- Comité Noviembre — Community Champion
- Word Life (Facts is Facts) — Influencer of the Year
This year’s parade celebration is also dedicated to Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rican community of New Jersey.
The Source: This article includes information from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade website.