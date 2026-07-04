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WATCH: NYC July 4th Parade of Ships in Hudson River for America250

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 4, 2026 8:56 AM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 8:56 AM EDT

The Brief

    • New York City took center stage for America's 250th birthday by hosting an international parade of tall sailing ships.
    • The procession was expected to draw millions and transform the harbor into a floating tribute to America’s past and future.
    • The event, known as Sail4th 250, builds on similar celebrations held during the nation’s bicentennial in 1976 and its 200th anniversary of George Washington’s inauguration in 1989 and 2000.

NEW YORK CITY - New York City took center stage for America's 250th birthday by hosting an international parade of tall sailing ships. The procession is expected to draw millions and transform the harbor into a floating tribute to America’s past and future.

JUMP TO: ABOUT THE SHIPS l ABOUT SAIL4TH 250 l TICKETS

Live: NYC July 4th Parade of Ships, Coney Island, 250 celebrations [FULL COVERAGE]

Live: Parade of ships in NYC’s Hudson River for July 4th, America 250

What we know:

The event, known as Sail4th 250, builds on similar celebrations held during the nation’s bicentennial in 1976 and its 200th anniversary of George Washington’s inauguration in 1989 and 2000. 

WATCH: Blue Angels lead US military flyover
WATCH: Blue Angels lead US military flyover

WATCH: Blue Angels lead US military flyover

FOX 5’s Lisa Evers reports from Engeldrum Bluff at Fort Hamilton, where the Army base opened to the community for a front-row view of Sail4th 250. Families gathered with lawn chairs as tall ships, Coast Guard vessels and military aircraft moved through New York Harbor for America’s 250th birthday celebration. The event also carries deep local history. Fort Hamilton overlooks the area where British forces landed in Brooklyn in 1776, and Engeldrum Bluff is named for Christian Engeldrum, a New York Army National Guard staff sergeant and FDNY firefighter who died in Iraq in 2004.

Organizers expected more than 6 million visitors to travel to the region, rivaling or surpassing attendance from past milestone events.

Sail4th 250 Parade of Tall Ships

Big picture view:

The July 4th celebration featured what organizers say will be the largest flotilla of tall ships ever assembled. Vessels from around the world are expected to sail into New York Harbor in a display of maritime history, diplomacy and international goodwill.

July 4th: Talking Parade of Ships in Hudson River, weekend weather forecast
July 4th: Talking Parade of Ships in Hudson River, weekend weather forecast

July 4th: Talking Parade of Ships in Hudson River, weekend weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler and Mike Woods lead the coverage as New York City celebrates the 4th of July and America's 250th birthday with a parade of ships. Woods also has the weather forecast for the weekend.

Confirmed tall ships will represent countries, including:

  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • The Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Italy
  • Monaco
  • The Netherlands
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Uruguay
  • The United Kingdom.

U.S. vessels expected to take part include the USCG Eagle, Harvey Gamage, Elissa, Ernestina Morrissey, Angelique and When and If.

The U.S. Navy also announced the naval vessels expected to anchor in the Hudson River for the International Naval Review, including USS Arlington, USS Kearsarge, USS Iwo Jima, USS Farragut, USS Nitze and USS Jason Dunham.

Allied ships from countries including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Brazil, Germany, Morocco, Turkey, Peru, Senegal and Cameroon are also expected to participate.

When is Sail250?

By the numbers:

The multi-day celebration runs through July 8, with the ship parade serving as its centerpiece. 

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the story.

After sailing past the Statue of Liberty and Lower Manhattan, many of the vessels will dock for several days, allowing the public to board ships and meet crews from around the globe.

Organizers say the celebration will include:

  • 48 tall ships in the International Parade of Sail
  • 20 foreign nations represented among the tall ships
  • 44 nations represented in New York Harbor
  • More than 120 aircraft led by the Blue Angels
  • About 15,000 U.S. and foreign sailors in port
  • An estimated 6 million spectators along 15 miles of waterfront
  • A projected $2.85 billion total economic impact

How to get tickets for Sail4th 250 events

What you can do:

Not only can the public tour some of these vessels for free, but those interested in seeing the Parade of Sails can watch from either their own vessel anchorage or Governors Island.

NYC officials prepare for July 4th crowds, heat, storms and America 250 events
NYC officials prepare for July 4th crowds, heat, storms and America 250 events

NYC officials prepare for July 4th crowds, heat, storms and America 250 events

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell joined FOX 5 to discuss the city’s safety preparations for a packed July 4th weekend, including Sail4th 250, America 250 celebrations, fireworks, extreme heat and the threat of storms. Farrell said the city has been planning for more than a year and activated its emergency operations center full time Wednesday morning. She said agencies are coordinating across the boroughs to manage weather, transportation and major events throughout the holiday weekend.

Tall ship tours

Tours of the tall ships will be available for free, but it is highly recommended that those interested reserve their spots in advance. The ships will be from over 20 different countries.

Spectator vessel anchorages

Registering for a spectator vessel anchorage is also free. Rather than a tour of a vessel, people can enjoy the celebration while out on the water.

Grand review from Governors Island

New Yorkers and visitors alike can also enjoy the Parade of Sails from Governors Island. A ticket for general admission costs $200; tickets for the VIP access are sold out.

The Source: This article includes previous FOX 5 NY reporting.

America 250New York City