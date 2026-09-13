NYC orders 10 Bronx cooling towers cleaned following Legionnaires' outbreak

The Brief The New York City Health Department has ordered 10 cooling towers in the South Bronx to be cleaned and disinfected following an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the area. The remediation order affects building cooling systems in ZIP codes 10451 and 10456, located in the Melrose and Morrisania neighborhoods. As of Saturday, nine people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease linked to the cluster, according to officials.



The New York City Health Department has ordered 10 cooling towers in the South Bronx to be cleaned and disinfected following an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the area, city health officials announced Sunday.

The remediation order affects building cooling systems in ZIP codes 10451 and 10456, located in the Melrose and Morrisania neighborhoods.

9 people diagnosed so far

What we know:

As of Saturday, nine people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease linked to the cluster, according to officials. Three individuals remain hospitalized, four have been discharged, one did not require hospitalization and one person has died.

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Preliminary polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing identified Legionella bacteria DNA in 10 of the 24 cooling towers sampled by health inspectors, officials said Sunday. Because PCR tests do not differentiate between live and dead bacteria, the city is conducting culture tests to determine if active bacteria are present. Culture results can take up to two weeks to complete, prompting officials to mandate full cleaning, draining and disinfection by Monday to prevent potential exposure.

The 10 cooling towers subject to the remediation order are located at:

820 Concourse Village West

234 E. 149th St.

1 E. 161st St.

470 E. 161st St.

1265 Franklin Ave.

567 Melrose Ave.

3339 Park Ave.

1160 Teller Ave.

890 Washington Ave.

1085 Washington Ave.

Health officials noted that eight of the affected locations complied with the city's 31-day testing requirement established in May, while the sites at 820 Concourse Village West and 1265 Franklin Ave. failed to provide the required testing information.

Dig deeper:

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by breathing in mist containing live Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is not spread person-to-person.

Officials stated that tap water, showers, air conditioners and the interiors of the affected buildings remain safe to use.

What you can do:

Officials also said Sunday that individuals who have lived in, worked in or visited the area since late August and experienced flu-like symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical care.