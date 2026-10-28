NYC Marathon 2026 guide: New Bronx route, wave times, bridge closures, full course map

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The Brief The 55th running of the TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, featuring the first official route adjustment in 15 years. Course changes through the South Bronx are designed to ease community congestion as organizers mark the 50th anniversary of the five-borough race layout. Extensive street and bridge closures will impact drivers across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx from Saturday night through Sunday evening.



More than 50,000 runners from across the globe will hit the pavement on Sunday, Nov. 1, for the 55th running of the TCS New York City Marathon.

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This year’s 26.2-mile journey through the five boroughs comes with a historic twist: for the first time in 15 years, New York Road Runners has updated the course layout. The adjustment coincides with the 50th anniversary of the five-borough marathon route, which debuted on the city streets on Oct. 24, 1976.

Whether you are running, cheering from the sidewalk, or navigating the city by car or train, here is everything you need to know about the new 2026 route, wave start times, bridge shutdowns, and street closures.

First route change in 15 years

Local perspective:

To reduce neighborhood congestion in the South Bronx as the area continues to evolve, race officials implemented minor modifications to the borough's course loop:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Competitors cross the finish line during the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon on November 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The new turn-by-turn path: After runners cross the Willis Avenue Bridge from Manhattan into the Bronx, they will turn left onto East 135th Street and take a quick right onto Alexander Avenue. Instead of making the traditional left turn on East 138th Street, runners will continue straight along Alexander Avenue to East 141st Street, turn left onto Third Avenue, and make a right onto East 138th Street before crossing the Madison Avenue Bridge back into Manhattan.

Streets removed: Streets previously featured on the course—including Morris Avenue, East 140th Street, and Rider Avenue—are no longer part of the marathon route.

Timeline:

The race begins at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island and concludes near Tavern on the Green in Central Park. The professional divisions lead off early Sunday morning, followed by five general start waves:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso cross the finish line at the 2025 New York City Marathon on November 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

8:00 a.m.: Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m.: Handcycle category and select athletes with disabilities

8:40 a.m.: Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m.: Professional Men’s Open Division

9:10 a.m. (Wave 1): Corrals open at 8:10 a.m. and close at 8:45 a.m.

9:45 a.m. (Wave 2): Corrals open at 9:05 a.m. and close at 9:25 a.m.

10:20 a.m. (Wave 3): Corrals open at 9:45 a.m. and close at 10:00 a.m.

10:55 a.m. (Wave 4): Corrals open at 10:25 a.m. and close at 10:40 a.m.

11:30 a.m. (Wave 5): Corrals open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 11:15 a.m.

Major bridge closures

Big picture view:

Drivers should avoid traveling between boroughs by car during the race. Key bridge spans will close on rolling schedules:

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge: The upper level closes in both directions starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and remains closed until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The lower level closes to all non-marathon vehicular traffic at 7 a.m. on Sunday and reopens at 4 p.m.

Pulaski Bridge: Closed between Brooklyn and Queens from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge: The lower level into Manhattan closes in both directions from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. The upper level remains open to passenger cars, but commercial trucks are prohibited during this window.

Willis Avenue Bridge: Closed to traffic between Manhattan and the Bronx from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Madison Avenue Bridge: Closed to traffic from the Bronx back into Manhattan from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dig deeper:

Streets along the 26.2-mile course will close in phases early Sunday morning, reopening on a rolling basis behind the final wave of runners:

Staten Island: Streets surrounding Fort Wadsworth, School Road, Bay Street, and Staten Island Expressway ramps close beginning at 5 a.m. and reopen around 4 p.m.

Brooklyn: Fourth Avenue (from 94th Street to Flatbush Avenue), Lafayette Avenue, and Bedford Avenue will close from 6:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.

Queens: 11th Street, Jackson Avenue, and 44th Drive in Long Island City close from 7 a.m. through approximately 5:30 p.m.

The Bronx: East 135th Street, Alexander Avenue, East 141st Street, Third Avenue, and East 138th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Manhattan: First Avenue (59th Street to the Willis Avenue Bridge) closes from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fifth Avenue (138th Street down to 90th Street) closes from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Central Park South and streets surrounding the finish line at Central Park West remain closed until 10:30 p.m.

What you can do:

City transit officials strongly recommend using the subway system on Marathon Sunday. Driving across course corridors will be impossible during active wave hours.

Spectators taking public transit can access several primary cheer zones along the route:

Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn: Subways serving Bay Ridge and Sunset Park (R, N, D lines) run parallel to the early miles.

First Avenue on the Upper East Side: The Q and 4, 5, 6 subway lines provide direct access along the mile 16 to 18 corridor.

Mott Haven in the Bronx: The 6 train at 3rd Avenue–138th Street drops fans directly alongside the newly rerouted course stretch.

Central Park finish: The A, B, C, D, and 1 trains provide walking access to Central Park West cheer areas.