The Brief This year, the parade features 43 balloons and "balloonicles", 28 floats, seven marching bands, hundreds of clowns, 23 live performances and more than a dozen performance groups. The 2.5-mile parade route starts at 77th St. and Central Park West, and ends at Macy's Herald Square at 34th St. and Seventh Ave. As is tradition, Tom Turkey will lead the parade and Santa Claus will close it out.



Here's everything to know about the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, which is being held Saturday after it was postponed due to severe weather.

JUMP TO: TIME l ROUTE l ROAD CLOSURES l BALLOONS l PERFORMANCES

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes perform -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

This year, the parade features 43 balloons and "balloonicles," 28 floats, seven marching bands, hundreds of clowns, 23 live performances and more than a dozen performance groups. As is tradition, Tom Turkey will lead the parade and Santa Claus will close it out.

The Thanksgiving Day parade begins at 8:30 a.m., starting on the Upper West Side and marching 2.5 miles through New York City down to Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th and Seventh.

Local perspective:

The route kicks off at West 77th Street and Central Park West, heading south down the edge of the park to Columbus Circle. From there, it turns east onto Central Park South before heading down Sixth Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west to finish in front of Macy’s at Herald Square.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Locations:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 86th Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

86th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A view of the Buzz Lightyear balloon with Radio City Music Hall in the background during the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Route:

Central Park West between 86th Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Central Park South -- Pictured: Spider-Man balloon -- (Photo by: Roy Rochlin/NBC via Getty Images)

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Central Park West between 86th Street and 96th Street

Additional Locations:

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Parade participants are seen with the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon during the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. This is the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which was fir Expand

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

The closures remain in place at the NYPD's discretion. Certain streets will be closed the day before Thanksgiving.

Where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Dig deeper:

Public viewing areas are along designated portions of the route only, and they are managed by the NYPD.

According to Macy's, parade goers can usually find spots along Sixth Ave., between 59th and 38th. You could also head toward the start on Central Park West, between 75th and 61st. Plan to arrive around 6 a.m. in order to find a spot.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)

The public is not allowed at the starting line on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Crowds are not be permitted near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle, either.

The national television broadcast sets up between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and is blocked from public view. Public viewing is not available around Macy's Herald Square, and the limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

There are 38 balloons and five balloonicles in the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including 10 brand-new ones. Here's the full list:

Billie Brightpaw (New)

Macy's Blueprint Stars (New)

Bluey (New)

Buckaroo Bob the Minion (New)

Earl the Squirrel (New)

Hello Kitty (New)

Joe Cool & Woodstock (New)

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey (New)

Underdog (New)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Bluey balloon is seen during 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Acorn

Buzz Lightyear

Goldbear

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dora

Felix the Cat

Gabby & Pandy Paws

Goku

Ice Crystals

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Macy's Blue Stars

Macy's Gold Stars

Macy's Green Stars

Macy's Red Stars

Macy's Red "Believe" Stars

Macy's Silver Star

Macy's Yellow Stars

NEW YORK, NY, USA - NOVEMBER 10: The new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, Billie Brightpaw, is unveiled and displayed in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ahead of this year's annual parade. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Expand

Mario

Marshall from "PAW Patrol"

Noorah

PAC-MAN

Pikachu & Eevee

Poinsettia Ornaments

Pumpkins

Shrek's Onion Carriage

Smokey Bear

Spider-Man

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Balloonicles

Levi's Balloonicle (New)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid & Cheese of a Wimpy Kid

Frost Pops

Happy Hippo Triple Stack

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Floats

New floats in 2026 include: Macy's Parade All-Stars, Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes, Dashing All the Way by DoorDash, Road Trip to Paradise by GEICO, Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut's Power Plant, and Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs. The returning floats are:

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Bug Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain

Candy Cosmos

Colossal Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest

Friends-giving in POPCITY

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: Birds of a Feather Stream Together float -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Macy's Winter Wonderland Central Park

Magic Meets the Seas

Master Chocolatier Ballroom

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Santa's Sleigh

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder

Tom Turkey

Wondrous World of Wildlife

Macy's announced 23 performers in the 2026 parade:

Baha Men

Natasha Bedingfield

Blues Traveler

DEVO

EJAU

Feid

Mckenna Grace

Icona Pop

Il Volo

Ingido Girls

Wyclef Jean

JoJo

Natalie Merchant

Jamie Miller

Megan Moroney

Ryan Peter Murphy

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Keke Palmer

Queen Latifah

Anthony Ramos

RIIZE

Teddy Swims

Smash Mouth