Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Start time, route, street closures and more
NEW YORK - Here's everything to know about the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, which is being held Saturday after it was postponed due to severe weather.
JUMP TO: TIME l ROUTE l ROAD CLOSURES l BALLOONS l PERFORMANCES
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes perform -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)
When does the Thanksgiving Day parade start?
Big picture view:
This year, the parade features 43 balloons and "balloonicles," 28 floats, seven marching bands, hundreds of clowns, 23 live performances and more than a dozen performance groups. As is tradition, Tom Turkey will lead the parade and Santa Claus will close it out.
The Thanksgiving Day parade begins at 8:30 a.m., starting on the Upper West Side and marching 2.5 miles through New York City down to Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th and Seventh.
Thanksgiving Day parade route
Local perspective:
The route kicks off at West 77th Street and Central Park West, heading south down the edge of the park to Columbus Circle. From there, it turns east onto Central Park South before heading down Sixth Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west to finish in front of Macy’s at Herald Square.
NYC street closures
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
Locations:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 86th Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 86th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A view of the Buzz Lightyear balloon with Radio City Music Hall in the background during the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
Route:
- Central Park West between 86th Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Central Park South -- Pictured: Spider-Man balloon -- (Photo by: Roy Rochlin/NBC via Getty Images)
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
- Central Park West between 86th Street and 96th Street
Additional Locations:
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Parade participants are seen with the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon during the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. This is the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which was fir
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
The closures remain in place at the NYPD's discretion. Certain streets will be closed the day before Thanksgiving.
Where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
Dig deeper:
Public viewing areas are along designated portions of the route only, and they are managed by the NYPD.
According to Macy's, parade goers can usually find spots along Sixth Ave., between 59th and 38th. You could also head toward the start on Central Park West, between 75th and 61st. Plan to arrive around 6 a.m. in order to find a spot.
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)
The public is not allowed at the starting line on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Crowds are not be permitted near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle, either.
The national television broadcast sets up between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and is blocked from public view. Public viewing is not available around Macy's Herald Square, and the limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.
Balloons
There are 38 balloons and five balloonicles in the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including 10 brand-new ones. Here's the full list:
- Billie Brightpaw (New)
- Macy's Blueprint Stars (New)
- Bluey (New)
- Buckaroo Bob the Minion (New)
- Earl the Squirrel (New)
- Hello Kitty (New)
- Joe Cool & Woodstock (New)
- Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey (New)
- Underdog (New)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Bluey balloon is seen during 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)
- Acorn
- Buzz Lightyear
- Goldbear
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Dora
- Felix the Cat
- Gabby & Pandy Paws
- Goku
- Ice Crystals
- KPop Demon Hunters: Derpy Tiger
- Macy's Blue Stars
- Macy's Gold Stars
- Macy's Green Stars
- Macy's Red Stars
- Macy's Red "Believe" Stars
- Macy's Silver Star
- Macy's Yellow Stars
NEW YORK, NY, USA - NOVEMBER 10: The new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, Billie Brightpaw, is unveiled and displayed in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ahead of this year's annual parade. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via
- Mario
- Marshall from "PAW Patrol"
- Noorah
- PAC-MAN
- Pikachu & Eevee
- Poinsettia Ornaments
- Pumpkins
- Shrek's Onion Carriage
- Smokey Bear
- Spider-Man
- SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary
- The Pillsbury Doughboy
Balloonicles
- Levi's Balloonicle (New)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid & Cheese of a Wimpy Kid
- Frost Pops
- Happy Hippo Triple Stack
- KPop Demon Hunters: Sussie
Floats
New floats in 2026 include: Macy's Parade All-Stars, Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes, Dashing All the Way by DoorDash, Road Trip to Paradise by GEICO, Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut's Power Plant, and Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs. The returning floats are:
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Bug Turkey Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Brick-tastic Winter Mountain
- Candy Cosmos
- Colossal Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Dora's Fantastical Rainforest
- Friends-giving in POPCITY
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: Birds of a Feather Stream Together float -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)
- Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Macy's Winter Wonderland Central Park
- Magic Meets the Seas
- Master Chocolatier Ballroom
- Pasta Knight
- PINelope
- Santa's Sleigh
- The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator
- The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder
- Tom Turkey
- Wondrous World of Wildlife
Who is performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?
Macy's announced 23 performers in the 2026 parade:
- Baha Men
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Blues Traveler
- DEVO
- EJAU
- Feid
- Mckenna Grace
- Icona Pop
- Il Volo
- Ingido Girls
- Wyclef Jean
- JoJo
- Natalie Merchant
- Jamie Miller
- Megan Moroney
- Ryan Peter Murphy
- Leslie Odom, Jr.
- Keke Palmer
- Queen Latifah
- Anthony Ramos
- RIIZE
- Teddy Swims
- Smash Mouth
The Source: This article includes information from the Macy's parade website and the New York City Department of Transportation.