Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2026 guide: Where to watch, performer list, more

The Brief Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will mark its 50th anniversary in New York City. The show will include 85,000 fireworks shells, 30 colors and a new laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge. Performers include Post Malone, Blake Shelton and more.



Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is preparing for a milestone show in New York City, celebrating both its 50th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday.

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

The annual Independence Day show will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026, with a larger fireworks display, a new Brooklyn Bridge laser show and a star-studded lineup of performers.

When is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks?

What we know:

The 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 4, in New York City. This year’s show will also help mark America’s 250th birthday.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Overall atmosphere of fireworks display at 38th Annual Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks on July 4, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images) Expand

According to Macy’s, the celebration will include 85,000 fireworks shells in 30 colors launched from six barges. For the first time, the show will also include a laser display from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Who is performing at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks?

Dig deeper:

Macy’s has announced an all-star lineup for the 50th anniversary show. The performers include:

Bebe Rexha

Blake Shelton

Noah Kahan

Post Malone

Salt-N-Pepa

Shaboozey

Post Malone performs during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The show will also include a vocal performance from Alexia Jayy, winner of Season 29 of "The Voice." The lineup is part of the televised special leading into the fireworks display.

Where to watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks?

What you can do:

Official public viewing locations for the 2026 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks have not been released yet. Public viewing areas are typically announced closer to the event, along with entry points, street closures, accessibility information and security rules.

What will be different this year?

The 2026 show is being billed as the 50th edition of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. The display will be larger than in recent years, with 85,000 shells and six barges.

MACY'S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR -- Pictured: Coldplay -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photot Bank)

The Brooklyn Bridge laser show is also new for the anniversary celebration. Macy’s says the show will combine fireworks, music and visual effects for the milestone event.