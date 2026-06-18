Knicks parade 2026: Road closures, access points, security and MTA changes

The Brief South of Canal Street will be shut down to vehicular traffic from the Hudson River to the East River starting at 7 a.m. Traffic coming off the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan will only be able to go northbound on the FDR. Select station entrances and exits directly along the parade route will be closed to manage crowd flow.



Viewing pens for the parade are officially full Thursday morning as fans get ready to celebrate the Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA Championship victory. However, if you're still trying to get downtown, you'll need a game plan.

Knicks parade: Live coverage, updates from NYC

JUMP TO: ROAD CLOSURES l PARKING RESTRICTIONS l MTA CHANGES l ACCESS POINTS

The city has also launched a new website to help fans stay up to date with the latest information about the parade. Here's everything you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions, subway changes and security.

What we know:

South of Canal Street will be shut down to vehicular traffic from the Hudson River to the East River starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. The FDR and West Side Highway will remain open.

Traffic coming off the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan will only be able to go northbound on the FDR. Pedestrians will still be able to use the walkway.

Local perspective:

Parking will not be allowed south of Canal Street starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say vehicles will be towed if they are not removed.

Dig deeper:

Select station entrances and exits directly along the parade route will be closed to manage crowd flow, and will reopen following the parade and City Hall ceremony:

The City Hall station for the R, N and W lines (at Broadway and Murray Street) will be closed. Trains will also skip that stop.

The Wall Street station for the 4 and 5 lines will also be closed.

Buses will be rerouted during street closures.

Bowling Green (4, 5), Fulton (4,5,J, Z,2,3), Brooklyn Bridge (4,5,6), Chambers St (J, Z) and Park Place (2,3) will all be open. Catch these trains to grab a specific viewing spot along the parade route:

Parade start (Battery Park/Wall St): Take the 4/5 to Wall Street or Bowling Green, or the 1 to South Ferry.

Middle (Broadway): Take the A/C, J/Z, or 2/3 to Fulton Street, or the N/R/W to Cortlandt Street.

City Hall Ceremony: Take the 2/3 to Park Place or the 4/5/6 to Brooklyn Bridge-Chamber St (expect some street-level exits to be rerouted).

What you can do:

Viewing pens were officially full as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The parade will start near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan and travel North along Broadway to City Hall. Fans can access the parade route from these streets:

Washington St. & Morris St. / Battery Place

Trinity Place & Morris St.

Trinity Place & Exchange Aly

Trinity Place & Rector St.

Trinity Place & Thames St.

Trinity Place & Cedar St.

Church St. & Liberty St.

Church St. & Cortlandt St.

Church St. & Dey St.

Church St. & Fulton St.

Church St. & Barclay St.

Church St. & Park Pl.

Church St. & Murray St.

Church St. & Warren St.

Church St. & Thomas St.

New St. & Exchange pl.

New St. & Wall St.

Nassau St. & Pine St.

Nassau St. & Cedar St.

Nassau St. & Liberty St.

Nassau St. & Maiden Lane

Nassau St. & John St.

Nassau St. & Ann St.

City officials say all parade attendees will be screened with pens opening at 6 a.m. Thursday. Plastic water bottles will be allowed, but bags are prohibited, along with several other items:

Glass or metal water bottles

Bats/batons

Bicycles or scooters

Chairs

Coolers

Drones

Backpacks

Pets

Strollers

Umbrellas

Weapons