What you can and can’t bring to the Knicks championship parade

The Brief Fans attending the Knicks championship parade will be screened before entering viewing areas. Parade pens open at 6 a.m. Thursday. Plastic water bottles are allowed, but bags, coolers, drones, umbrellas and several other items are prohibited.



Fans heading to the Knicks championship parade Thursday should plan ahead, because city officials say attendees will be screened before entering parade viewing areas.

What you can bring to the Knicks parade

What we know:

Plastic water bottles will be allowed at the Knicks championship parade. City officials say all parade attendees will be screened, with parade pens opening at 6 a.m. Thursday. Fans should expect security checkpoints and should travel light before heading to Lower Manhattan.

What you can’t bring to the Knicks parade

Bags are prohibited at the parade, along with several other items. City officials say the following items will not be allowed:

Glass or metal water bottles

Bats or batons

Bicycles or scooters

Chairs

Coolers

Drones

Backpacks

Pets

Strollers

Umbrellas

Weapons

Parade attendees should leave those items at home before heading to the route.

Knicks parade route and access

The Knicks championship parade will start near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan and travel north along Broadway to City Hall.

Fans will be able to access the parade route from designated entry points along the route. City officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation and allow extra time because of street closures, transit changes and security screening.

Road closures and travel impacts

South of Canal Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from the Hudson River to the East River starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. Parking will also be restricted south of Canal Street starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles that are not moved may be towed.

Some subway station entrances and exits along the parade route will be closed to manage crowd flow, and buses will be rerouted during street closures.

What's next:

Fans attending the parade should arrive early, bring only permitted items and expect crowds, screening and travel delays throughout Lower Manhattan.