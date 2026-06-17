What you can and can’t bring to the Knicks championship parade
NEW YORK - Fans heading to the Knicks championship parade Thursday should plan ahead, because city officials say attendees will be screened before entering parade viewing areas.
What you can bring to the Knicks parade
What we know:
Plastic water bottles will be allowed at the Knicks championship parade. City officials say all parade attendees will be screened, with parade pens opening at 6 a.m. Thursday. Fans should expect security checkpoints and should travel light before heading to Lower Manhattan.
What you can’t bring to the Knicks parade
Bags are prohibited at the parade, along with several other items. City officials say the following items will not be allowed:
- Glass or metal water bottles
- Bats or batons
- Bicycles or scooters
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones
- Backpacks
- Pets
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
Parade attendees should leave those items at home before heading to the route.
Knicks parade route and access
The Knicks championship parade will start near Bowling Green in Lower Manhattan and travel north along Broadway to City Hall.
Fans will be able to access the parade route from designated entry points along the route. City officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation and allow extra time because of street closures, transit changes and security screening.
Road closures and travel impacts
South of Canal Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from the Hudson River to the East River starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. Parking will also be restricted south of Canal Street starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles that are not moved may be towed.
Some subway station entrances and exits along the parade route will be closed to manage crowd flow, and buses will be rerouted during street closures.
What's next:
Fans attending the parade should arrive early, bring only permitted items and expect crowds, screening and travel delays throughout Lower Manhattan.
The Source: Information in this story is from the City of New York.