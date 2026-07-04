July 4th: What's open and closed
Need to grab groceries or a bite to eat on Independence Day? Most Americans will find retail stores and restaurants open in some capacity on July 4, 2026, but there are exceptions — and some closures are nationwide.
Is the post office closed on July 4?
Dig deeper:
United States Postal Service offices will be closed on July 4, and no mail will be delivered. But post offices will be open and deliveries will occur as normal on Friday, July 3.
Grocery stores open on July 4
Aldi
Aldi stores are open on the holiday, but locations will have adjusted hours.
Albertsons
Albertsons will open during its regular hours.
Gopuff
Gopuff will open on the Fourth of July. For consumers seeking to shop online, Gopuff is open 24/7 in select locations and open late everywhere else. The retailer is urging customers to check their app or website for their location's hours.
Kroger
Kroger will be open at its regular hours, but pharmacy and clinic hours may vary.
Publix
Publix stores will be open for normal operating hours.
T&T Supermarket
All T&T stores will remain open on July 4 with regular business hours
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe's stores will open on July 4, but all stores will close at 5 p.m.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods locations will open during their regular hours on the holiday.
Grocery stores closed on July 4
Costco
Costco is one of the few national retailers that won't be open on the Fourth of July. All store locations are closed Saturday, July 4.
Retail stores open on July 4
Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops will open on the holiday with limited hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Belk
Most of Belk's stores will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The retailer is encouraging consumers to check with their local store for store hours.
Best Buy
Best Buy stores will open during their normal hours.
CVS
Most CVS stores will be open regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary by location.
Home Depot
Home Depot's stores open at regular hours, but some locations may close at 8 p.m.
Kohl's
Kohl's stores are scheduled to open at regular hours, but some locations hours may vary.
Kroger: Open regular hours, but pharmacy and clinic hours may vary. (This includes grocery stores under the Kroger umbrella, including QFC, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Gerbes and others)
Lowe's
Most Lowe's store locations will open at their regular time, but some may have modified hours.
Target
Target stores will be open for normal operating hours.
Walmart
Walmart stores will be open for normal operating hours.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club will open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Plus members, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Club members.
Restaurants open on July 4
Applebee's
Applebee's is open during its normal hours of operation on July 4.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings will open on the holiday, but hours may vary by location.
Chili's
Chili's will open on July 4, but restaurant hours could vary by location.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will be open on Independence Day
Ford's Garage
Ford's Garage will open on July 4, but hours may vary by location.
IHOP
IHOP will be open, but hours may vary by location.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden will open on the holiday during its normal restaurant hours.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse is open July 4 and will operate during its normal business hours.
Starbucks
Starbucks will be open, but store hours vary by location.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory will open during its normal restaurant hours.
Waffle House
Waffle House will open during its regular hours.
The Source: Information for this article was taken from various business websites and email correspondence. This story was reported from Orlando and Washington, D.C.