July 4th: What's open and closed

The Brief On July 4th, America celebrates 250 years of freedom. With the holiday falling on a Saturday, many retail stores and restaurants will be open but may have different hours. United States Postal Service offices will be closed on July 4, and no mail will be delivered.



Need to grab groceries or a bite to eat on Independence Day? Most Americans will find retail stores and restaurants open in some capacity on July 4, 2026, but there are exceptions — and some closures are nationwide.

Is the post office closed on July 4?

Dig deeper:

United States Postal Service offices will be closed on July 4, and no mail will be delivered. But post offices will be open and deliveries will occur as normal on Friday, July 3.

Grocery stores open on July 4

Aldi

Aldi stores are open on the holiday, but locations will have adjusted hours.

Albertsons

Albertsons will open during its regular hours.

Gopuff

Gopuff will open on the Fourth of July. For consumers seeking to shop online, Gopuff is open 24/7 in select locations and open late everywhere else. The retailer is urging customers to check their app or website for their location's hours.

Kroger

Kroger will be open at its regular hours, but pharmacy and clinic hours may vary.

Publix

Publix stores will be open for normal operating hours.

T&T Supermarket

All T&T stores will remain open on July 4 with regular business hours

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's stores will open on July 4, but all stores will close at 5 p.m.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods locations will open during their regular hours on the holiday.

Grocery stores closed on July 4

Costco

Costco is one of the few national retailers that won't be open on the Fourth of July. All store locations are closed Saturday, July 4.

Retail stores open on July 4

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops will open on the holiday with limited hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Belk

Most of Belk's stores will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The retailer is encouraging consumers to check with their local store for store hours.

Best Buy

Best Buy stores will open during their normal hours.

CVS

Most CVS stores will be open regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Home Depot

Home Depot's stores open at regular hours, but some locations may close at 8 p.m.

Kohl's

Kohl's stores are scheduled to open at regular hours, but some locations hours may vary.

Kroger: Open regular hours, but pharmacy and clinic hours may vary. (This includes grocery stores under the Kroger umbrella, including QFC, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Gerbes and others)

Lowe's

Most Lowe's store locations will open at their regular time, but some may have modified hours.

Target

Target stores will be open for normal operating hours.

Walmart

Walmart stores will be open for normal operating hours.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club will open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Plus members, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Club members.

Restaurants open on July 4

Applebee's

Applebee's is open during its normal hours of operation on July 4.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will open on the holiday, but hours may vary by location.

Chili's

Chili's will open on July 4, but restaurant hours could vary by location.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open on Independence Day

Ford's Garage

Ford's Garage will open on July 4, but hours may vary by location.

IHOP

IHOP will be open, but hours may vary by location.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will open on the holiday during its normal restaurant hours.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is open July 4 and will operate during its normal business hours.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open, but store hours vary by location.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory will open during its normal restaurant hours.

Waffle House

Waffle House will open during its regular hours.