4th of July deals and freebies

The Brief The 4th of July means grilling, parades and fireworks in celebration of America’s birthday. Many restaurant chains and food establishments are offering special discounts and freebies on July 4 in an effort to sweeten the holiday.



As summer gets underway and Americans prepare to celebrate the nation’s milestone 250th birthday, restaurants and businesses are serving up patriotic deals to mark the occasion.

Biggby Coffee

From July 3 through July 5, 2026, at Biggby Coffee, buy one select 4th of July beverage and get one free. The festive drinks and limited-time Star-Spangled Cake Pop.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Guests at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse can indulge in the limited-time Stars & Stripes Pizookie. (BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse)

Guests at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse can indulge in the limited-time Stars & Stripes Pizookie, a deep-dish cookie topped with fresh strawberries and patriotic sprinkles.

Blaze Pizza

Through July 31, $1 from every America 250 commemorative Coca-Cola cup sold at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants will be donated to the USO (up to $50,000).

Guests can also take advantage of a digital-exclusive offer of two Large 1-Topping Pizzas for $27, making it an easy option for Fourth of July gatherings.

Burger King

For one day only on July 4, Burger King Royal Perks members can enjoy a Whopper Jr. for just $2.50 when ordering through the BK App or at BK.com.

Burger King is also adding a sweet touch to the celebration with its limited-edition Firecracker Cookie Pie. The seasonal dessert, available while supplies last, features flavors designed to complement summer gatherings and holiday celebrations.

Checkers & Rally's

Checkers & Rally's is celebrating America's 250th birthday with an offer that's as patriotic as it is affordable. (Checkers & Rally's )

Checkers & Rally's is celebrating America's 250th birthday with an offer that's as patriotic as it is affordable.

On July 4 only, guests can enjoy the All-American $2.50 Duo, featuring an All-American Hamburger topped with pickles, ketchup and mustard, plus a warm Apple Pie for just $2.50.

Cracker Barrel

In celebration of 250 years of freedom, Cracker Barrel has partnered with America250 to create three Americana-inspired treats:

All-American Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Cherry Coke Float

All-American Kids Sundae

All three are available now for a limited time.

Dairy Queen

From June 29 through July 5, 2026, at Dairy Queen, get a small Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float at Dairy Queen for just $2.50 and get 250 bonus DQ points if you’re a rewards' member.

The brand-new float features layers of cherry and blue raspberry slush, and soft-serve topped with patriotic star sprinkles.

Del Taco

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, Del Taco has brought back Funnel Cake Fries for just $2.50 and re-launched the limited-time Independence Poppers beverage collection with strawberry, blue raspberry and festive-popping boba pearls.

Dickey's Barbeque Pit

For America's birthday, Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering $5 off online or app orders of $25 or more using code FIREWORKS and $15 off orders of $75 or more using code JULY1776 from July 2–5.

All Dickey's locations will also be open during normal business hours on July 4, for easy same-day pick-up.

This year, guests can also commemorate America's 250th birthday with Dickey's limited-edition patriotic Big Yellow Cup, available beginning July 1, with a portion of proceeds from every cup sold benefiting our nation’s first responders.

Dunkin'

In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, Dunkin’ has crafted a patriotic lineup of beverages and treats including a Strawberry Sparkler Cloud Latte, a Dazzleberry Coolatta, a Starlight Lemonade, a Rocket Pop Donut and Stars & Stripes Munchkins.

Ford's Garage

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Ford’s Garage, the neighborhood burger and craft beer restaurant inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor Company, is giving guests a delicious way to mark the occasion with a patriotic meal deal inspired by the year our nation was founded.

From July 1–4, participating Ford’s Garage locations will offer guests an American Standard Burger, fries and select draft beers or a soft drink for just $17.76 in honor of the nation's founding in 1776.

Free Rein Coffee

Free Rein Coffee, the San Angelo, Texas-based coffee company co-founded by Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, is running a Buy One, Get One promotion on its signature Indivisible roast, the brand's dedicated 250th anniversary blend.

The details:

What: BOGO on Indivisible, available in ground or pod form

When: July 3–7

Where: Freereincoffee.com

Price: $15.99

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

From July 1–5 at participating Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations, guests can get an 18" Traditional Cheese Pizza for $17.76. The promotion is available online for pickup only and is not available for first-party or third-party delivery. Guests can use code 1776 at checkout. Toppings are available at regular price. *Please note the promotion is not available in Brooklyn or at The Palazzo. At the Grand Boulevard location in Destin and Domain NORTHSIDE location in Austin, the 18" Traditional Cheese Pizza will be available for $20.26 with code 2026.

HTeaO

At HTeaO, from July 1–4, consumers can purchase three gallons of freshly brewed tea for $17.76. And you can also get the Blue Razzler Energy Refresher (complete with patriotic sprinkles) in a limited-edition cup commemorating America’s 250th through Labor Day.

The Human Bean

The Human Bean is celebrating America 250 by serving up shaken espressos, lemonades and flavored iced teas for just $2.50 each, through July 6. And, while they’re not part of the deal, you can also try the trio of brand-new patriotic drink specials — the All-American Cherry Citrus Soda, the Birthday Cake Granita, and the Red, White, and Blue Shake — through August 4, 2026.

Jack’s Family Restaurants

At Jack’s Family Restaurants, you can snag the limited-time Red, White & Blueberry Sundae for just $3.49 while supplies last, and the new Blueberry Biscuit starting at $1.29 through August 11, 2026.

Jimmy John's

From July 3–5, members of the JJ Rewards loyalty program can buy one Toasted or Favorite 8-inch sandwich and get one free with promo code FREEDOM. Also on Friday, July 3, get a free lemonade with the purchase of any sandwich or wrap using promo code SUMMERFRIDAY. The offer is good every Friday in July.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

This Fourth of July, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe guests can enjoy cool new summer menu additions launched just in time for the holiday, including:

Bloody Mary* ($7.99 at most locations) crafted with savory Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix and garnished with crispy bacon, celery and a Tajín-dusted lemon wedge. *Must be 21+ to enjoy Bloody Mary. Availability may vary by location and time of day.

Avocado Toast (starting at $11.49) made with toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, tomato, feta and everything bagel seasoning.

Hot and iced Caramel Coffee ($4.49 at most locations), STōK Bold & Smooth Cold Brew ($4.99 at most locations), with optional cold foam and customizable flavored syrup add-ons.

And for families looking to score a deal on their observed day off on Friday, Keke's has also brought back its $5 Summer Kids Meal Deal. Available on weekdays with the purchase of an adult entrée, the promotion includes kid-approved favorites like pancakes, egg combos, grilled cheese, chicken fingers and cheeseburgers, plus a drink.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill is celebrating America's 250th with a special 1776 dine-in meal deal.

From July 3 - 5, enjoy a $17.76 All-American Meal which includes:

Kona Burger

Side of Mac & Cheese

Slice of Apple Pie

Krispy Kreme

On July 4th at participating Krispy Kreme locations, wear red, white and blue, and you’ll get one free Original Glazed doughnut. Also, from July 2 through July 5, 2026, use Code: USA online or in the app to tack on an Original Glazed dozen for just $2.50 with your purchase of any Krispy Kreme dozen (including the patriotic Fourth of July doughnut collection) or 16-count Minis.

McDonald’s

For a limited time for America's 250th birthday, McDonald's has brought back a fan-favorite and bona fide national treasure made for slowing down and savoring the season: the Fried Apple Pie. You can grab a Fried Apple Pie at a McDonald's restaurant or on the McDonald's App, while supplies last.

Pilot

Pilot is offering 25 cents off every gallon of gas nationwide today through July 5, in the Pilot app at nearly 900 locations across 44 states.

"As we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary this Fourth of July, we’re proud to keep fueling iconic road trips across the nation," said Kari Irons, chief experience officer at Pilot. "There’s something special about hopping in the car and embracing the freedom of the journey, and Pilot is out here to be the place people count on to make the most of their miles."

Sonic

Sonic is honoring the country's 250th birthday with the America $2.50 Menu available at Sonic through July 12, featuring the Jr Double Cheeseburger, All-American Hot Dog, medium onion rings and the limited-time Red, White & Blue Slush Float, priced at just $2.50 each.

Sonny's

This 4th of July, Sonny's BBQ is serving up some patriotic-colored drinks.

Sonny's Rewards members can enjoy a free Summer Sip with a $15 purchase in-restaurant from June 22 through July 4.

The limited-time lineup features three colorful, summer-inspired drinks:

• Cherry Lemonade – a bold blend of tart cherry syrup and lemonade

• Toasted Coconut Soda – Sprite, toasted coconut syrup, a creamy float, and fresh lime

• Blue Razz Blast – lemonade, Sprite, and blue raspberry syrup for an electric blue refreshment

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is celebrating America's 250th with a special 1776 dine-in meal deal.

From July 3 - 5, enjoy a $17.76 All-American Meal which includes:

$2.50 — Michelob Ultra

$17.76 — American Meal

STK Cheeseburger & Fries

Side Mac & Cheese

Slice Apple Pie

Taco John's

From July 3-5, TJ Rewards members receive 250 bonus Rewards points with any qualifying $1+ purchase.

Tender Greens

Tender Greens is celebrating the 4th of July with a limited-time catering promotion available to all guests.

From June 28 through July 5, guests who place qualifying catering orders will receive a $20 gift card with orders of $200 or more, or a $30 gift card with orders of $300 or more. The offer applies to catering orders only, with no limit on redemptions.

TGI Fridays

To celebrate July 4th and America’s 250th anniversary, Guests can enjoy a free dessert with purchase of an entrée on 7/4 at TGI Fridays. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations nationwide.