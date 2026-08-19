NYC Health Department reports first human West Nile virus case of 2026

The Brief Health officials have confirmed the year’s first human case of West Nile virus in New York City. The diagnosis arrives alongside an uptick in infected mosquito populations across all five boroughs. The NYC Health Department has reportedly completed eight targeted neighborhood spraying operations since July to knock down adult mosquito counts.



Health officials have confirmed the year’s first human case of West Nile virus in New York City after a resident tested positive following outdoor exposure both locally and outside the city limits.

The diagnosis arrives alongside an uptick in infected mosquito populations across all five boroughs, where test batches have revealed nearly double the positive samples recorded at this point last summer, according to the department.

So far, city surveillance teams have detected more than 1,000 positive mosquito batches since mid-June.

Big picture view:

Federal health data shows 222 human infections nationwide so far this year, concentrated largely in Arizona, Texas and California.

In New York City, mosquito-borne transmission runs annually from June through October, typically reaching its highest intensity in August and September, health officials said.

While local tracking shows rising sample counts, officials emphasize that direct comparisons to national figures are difficult due to the city's extensive testing network.

Health impacts and high-risk groups

The following information is from the New York City Health Department:

Most cases: A majority of infected individuals remain asymptomatic.

Mild to moderate symptoms: Some contract a mild illness marked by fever, headache, body aches, fatigue and skin rash.

Severe Complications: Roughly 1 in 150 cases triggers a critical neurological condition affecting the brain and spinal cord, causing altered mental state, muscle weakness and required hospital care.

Individuals aged 60 and older face triple the risk of severe neurological illness compared to younger populations. Those with compromised immune systems or conditions like cancer, diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease also face heightened danger.

City prevention efforts and how to stay safe

What you can do:

The NYC Health Department has reportedly completed eight targeted neighborhood spraying operations since July to knock down adult mosquito counts. Aerial treatment aimed at killing larvae began in early June.

Health officials urge residents to protect themselves:

Apply repellent: Use EPA-approved products containing DEET, picaridin, IR353 or oil of lemon eucalyptus (do not use oil of lemon eucalyptus on children under 3).

Limit exposure: Stay indoors or cover up with long clothing during peak feeding times around sunrise and sunset.

Eliminate standing water: Dump accumulated water from containers, birdbaths and plant saucers weekly to destroy breeding sites.

Secure homes: Repair torn window and door screens.

Unresolved standing water on public or private properties can be reported to the city by dialing 311.