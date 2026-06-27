NYC council staffer released from ICE custody after 150+ days, returns to City Hall

The Brief A New York City Council staffer returned to City Hall on Saturday after more than 150 days in ICE custody. Rafael Rubio, a Venezuelan national, spent 158 days in Newark's Delaney Hall. Rubio was detained by ICE during a routine immigration check-in in January.



A New York City Council staffer returned to City Hall on Saturday after he was released from ICE custody.

The backstory:

Rafael Rubio is a Venezuelan national who works as a data analyst for the city council. In January, Rubio was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after a routine immigration check-in.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Rubio entered the U.S. in 2017 on a work visa. The government argued that he was no longer authorized to stay in the U.S., and that his application for asylum failed to disclose a previous arrest — a 2023 case involving a fight with a roommate, that was later dismissed.

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Rubio's arrest led to widespread protests calling for the abolition of ICE.

An immigration judge has since granted Rubio asylum, and he was released last week after 158 days in detention at Newark's Delaney Hall.

What they're saying:

At City Hall Saturday, Rubio thanked those who stood by him through his fight, saying he knows many others are still going through that same struggle, and that he's grateful to continue fighting his case from home.

"I love New York," Rubio said. "I love this city. I love being a part of this ecosystem. It's so great to me to feel that I'm part of this, a city that advocates for people in my situation, and that is willing to help you and to back you."

What's next:

Rubio has returned to his job with the City Council and is in the process of appealing his case.

His asylum status will be decided in immigration court.