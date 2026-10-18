NYC ambulance response times jump 41% as emergency calls increase

The Brief New York City ambulance response times for life-threatening emergencies have increased by 41% over the past decade. A report from the NYC Comptroller’s Office states that the increase is driven by rising call volumes, traffic congestion and severe staffing shortages within the FDNY. Meanwhile, total ambulance responses for critical calls rose nearly 23% from fiscal year 2015 to fiscal year 2026.



New York City ambulance response times for life-threatening emergencies have increased by 41% over the past decade, according to a report released by the NYC Comptroller’s Office.

The report states that the increase is driven by rising call volumes, traffic congestion and severe staffing shortages within the Fire Department of New York's Emergency Medical Services.

By the numbers:

The average wait time for severe medical emergencies has climbed by 3 minutes and 50 seconds—stretching from just over nine minutes to more than 13 minutes—while non-life-threatening calls now face an average wait of nearly 29 minutes, more than double their previous duration, per the report. Meanwhile, total ambulance responses for critical calls rose nearly 23% from fiscal year 2015 to fiscal year 2026.

Dig deeper:

The report identifies high attrition rates among emergency medical technicians and paramedics as a major driver of the delay.

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More than 500 EMTs left their positions in fiscal year 2026 alone, with many transferring to firefighter roles, which offer significantly higher compensation and faster salary growth under the city's current pay structure, the report further states.

Union attributes delays to low pay and expired contract

What they're saying:

Union leadership and workers attribute the staffing crisis directly to low wages and unresolved labor agreements.

EMS personnel have been operating without an active contract since July 2022, and workers have filed a federal class-action lawsuit alleging discriminatory pay practices compared to municipal firefighters, according to Mike Greco, president of Local 2507.

"You have to pay, that's the elephant in the room." — Mike Greco, president of Local 2507

"You have to pay, that's the elephant in the room," Greco told FOX 5 NY's Kelly Kennedy. "Immediately, you have to solve our contract, recognize the disparate treatment that's going on to our members, settle our lawsuit that we have, bring it all together."

"That would start the process of keeping people, so that would turn the faucet off," he added. The second the people who are already here get a significant raise, they won't wanna leave."

In response to the report, the FDNY acknowledged the delays as unacceptable and stated that the department is working tirelessly to reverse the trend.

Agency officials noted that hiring efforts are underway at maximum training capacity, 13 specialized paramedic units have been deployed in northern Manhattan and the Bronx and internal measures are being taken to return ambulances to service more rapidly.

What's next:

City Hall is scheduled to address the findings during a Tuesday City Council hearing on fire, emergency management and hospital operations, where members of Local 2507 plan to demonstrate.