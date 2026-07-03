Swimmer bitten by shark at Jones Beach on Long Island

The Brief A swimmer was bitten by a shark at Jones Beach, according to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg. The attack happened at Jones Beach State Park's Field 6 around noon. It comes after swimming was red-flagged at Point Lookout and nearby beaches on Thursday after lifeguards spotted a 9-foot shark in the water, according to the Town of Hempstead.



A swimmer was bitten by a shark on Friday afternoon at Jones Beach, according to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

FILE - A person walks by the water at Jones Beach in Wantagh, N.Y., May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The attack happened at Jones Beach State Park's Field 6 around noon.

The backstory:

The attack comes after swimming was red-flagged at Point Lookout and nearby beaches on Thursday after lifeguards spotted a 9-foot shark in the water, according to the Town of Hempstead.

Town officials said the shark was spotted by lifeguards at Town Park Point Lookout on Lido Boulevard. As part of town policy, the beach and adjacent beaches were immediately red-flagged for swimming.

The town’s Shark Patrol was deployed to inspect local waters using a drone and jet ski. Officials said the shark was spotted from the main lifeguard chair at Point Lookout, described as the most crowded area of the beach.