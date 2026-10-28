What is on the New York ballot this election? Breakdown, races to watch

The Brief The governor's race may be on most New Yorkers' minds, but there are several other decisions to make this Election Day. The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives. Outside the gubernatorial race, there are a few races to keep an eye on this upcoming election.



The governor's race may be on most New Yorkers' minds, but there are several other decisions to make this Election Day.

Here's what voters should expect to see on their ballots.

What exactly will be on the ballot?

Local perspective:

The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.

JUMP TO: GOVERNOR | COMPTROLLER | ATTORNEY GENERAL | CONGRESS | BALLOT PROPOSALS | HOT RACES

Every New York resident will have the option to vote for their next governor on their ballot.

The Democratic candidates are incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her chosen lieutenant governor, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The Republican candidates are Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his chosen lieutenant governor, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood.

Another state office up for grabs this year is the comptroller's office—the comptroller is the state's chief financial officer who, among other things, manages public funds.

Incumbent Thomas DiNapoli is being challenged by Republican nominee Joseph Hernandez.

Letitia James, the current attorney general of New York, is being challenged by Saritha Komatireddy, who is a former federal prosecutor and current attorney.

All of New York's Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly seats are up for election in these upcoming midterms.

Some of the other offices that New Yorkers could vote on this year, depending on where they live, include:

The list of candidates up for election can be read in its entirety below.

New York City residents specifically will also vote on five ballot proposals that could amend the city's constitution.

Dig deeper:

Outside the gubernatorial race, here are the races to keep an eye on this upcoming election: