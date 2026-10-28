Expand / Collapse search

What is on the New York ballot this election? Breakdown, races to watch

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 28, 2026 4:10 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 4:10 PM EDT
Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend
Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend

Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are campaigning throughout the state. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

The Brief

    • The governor's race may be on most New Yorkers' minds, but there are several other decisions to make this Election Day.
    • The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.
    • Outside the gubernatorial race, there are a few races to keep an eye on this upcoming election.

NEW YORK - The governor's race may be on most New Yorkers' minds, but there are several other decisions to make this Election Day.

Here's what voters should expect to see on their ballots.

What exactly will be on the ballot?

Local perspective:

The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.

JUMP TO: GOVERNOR | COMPTROLLER | ATTORNEY GENERAL | CONGRESS | BALLOT PROPOSALS | HOT RACES

Governor's office, lieutenant governor's office

Every New York resident will have the option to vote for their next governor on their ballot.

The Democratic candidates are incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her chosen lieutenant governor, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss her latest campaign efforts, including criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman regarding her connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

The Republican candidates are Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his chosen lieutenant governor, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood.

New York state comptroller's office

Another state office up for grabs this year is the comptroller's office—the comptroller is the state's chief financial officer who, among other things, manages public funds.

Incumbent Thomas DiNapoli is being challenged by Republican nominee Joseph Hernandez.

NYS Comptroller DiNapoli talks campaign trail, state retirement fund
NYS Comptroller DiNapoli talks campaign trail, state retirement fund

NYS Comptroller DiNapoli talks campaign trail, state retirement fund

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss his reasoning for running for reelection, as well as his method of managing the state's retirement fund.

Attorney general's office

Letitia James, the current attorney general of New York, is being challenged by Saritha Komatireddy, who is a former federal prosecutor and current attorney.

Insults fly during New York AG debate between James and Komatireddy
Insults fly during New York AG debate between James and Komatireddy

Insults fly during New York AG debate between James and Komatireddy

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her challenger Republican Saritha Komatireddy faced off in a heated debate ahead of the 2026 general election. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley reports. 

Congressional representatives, state senators, other offices

All of New York's Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly seats are up for election in these upcoming midterms. 

Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress
Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress

Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress

Former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander tells FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about running against Congressman Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's support for his campaign.

Some of the other offices that New Yorkers could vote on this year, depending on where they live, include:

The list of candidates up for election can be read in its entirety below.

Ballot proposals

New York City residents specifically will also vote on five ballot proposals that could amend the city's constitution.

NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on
NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on

NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley breaks down the five ballot proposals New York voters will have to decide on this Election Day.

What are the hot races this year?

Dig deeper:

Outside the gubernatorial race, here are the races to keep an eye on this upcoming election:

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on reelection battle vs. Democrat Cait Conley
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on reelection battle vs. Democrat Cait Conley

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on reelection battle vs. Democrat Cait Conley

Incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler is in a heated race with Democrat Cait Conley as he's vying for a third term in office. The battle for NY-17 could help decide which party controls the House of Representatives in January. 

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York