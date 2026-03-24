'Right to Water': Proposed bill would require some establishments to provide free tap water

The Brief A proposed bill would require certain New York establishments to provide patrons with tap water upon request. Clark tells FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley, "It is a consumer rights protection issue."



A proposed bill would require certain New York establishments to provide patrons with tap water upon request.

Water glass in a restaurant setting, Truckee, California, February 12, 2026. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

‘Right to Water’ bill

What we know:

The "Right to Water" bill, sponsored by State Assemblymember Sarah Clark, would require all businesses that own a liquor license to provide free tap water to patrons.

Clark tells FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley, "It is a consumer rights protection issue."