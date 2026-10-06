NY, NJ among most expensive states to have a baby: Here's how much it costs

The Brief Out-of-network hospital bills for a vaginal delivery average $36,892 in New York and $44,323 in New Jersey; both well above the $32,737 national median. New York is the 2nd most expensive state in the nation to have a baby, with New Jersey following closely as the 7th most expensive overall. New Jersey and New York boast the 2nd and 4th lowest infant mortality rates in the country.



Welcoming a new baby is one of life’s greatest joys, but if you live in the Tri-State area, it may also be one of the biggest financial commitments you’ll ever make.

08 February 2024, Bremen: Midwife caring for a baby in the delivery room. Bremen wants to improve working conditions for nurses and midwives with a pilot project in a hospital. The "I'm nursing again because..." project was launched at the beginning Expand

Delivery room costs

By the numbers:

Some recent surveys revealed that New York and New Jersey are two of the most expensive states in the country when it comes to giving birth.

According to the FAIR Health Cost of Giving Birth Tracker, the national median charge for an out-of-network vaginal delivery is $32,737. If that vaginal delivery is in-network, the national median drops to $15,728. For C-sections, the national median sits at $19,911 for in-network deliveries and jump to $44,432 for out-of-network care.

If you are giving birth in New York or New Jersey, prepare for a higher baseline across the board:

New York:

Vaginal delivery (in-network): $22,814

Vaginal delivery (out-of-network): $36,892

C-section (in-network): $26,890

C-section (out-of-network): $49,262

New Jersey:

Vaginal delivery (in-network): $23,278

Vaginal delivery (out-of-network): $44,324

C-section (in-network): $27,697

C-section (out-of-network): $58,504

Even with insurance coverage, an in-network delivery in New York or New Jersey will cost roughly $7,000 to $7,700 more than the national median.

(FAIR Health)

A 2026 WalletHub analysis confirms this localized price surge, ranking New Jersey 42nd and New York 41st in the nation for having the highest conventional delivery charges. New Jersey also lands in the bottom tier (tied for 38th) for the highest cesarean delivery charges in the U.S.

Long-term costs

Dig deeper:

The costs don't vanish once you bring your newborn home. WalletHub’s 2026 "Best & Worst States to Have a Baby" report evaluated all 50 states and Washington, D.C. for overall affordability, looking beyond just the hospital bill.

Neither state fared well in the budget department. Out of 51 regions, New York ranked 50th, making it the second most expensive state in the nation to have a baby. New Jersey wasn't far behind, ranking 45th overall for cost.

A massive driver of New York’s low affordability score is the cost of childcare, ranking 48th for the highest average annual infant-care costs.

Worth the price?

The other side:

Despite the financial burden, both states are leading the country in keeping newborns safe. When looking at infant mortality rates across the country, New Jersey boasts the 2nd lowest, while New York holds the 4th lowest.

WalletHub ranks New Jersey 20th and New York 22nd overall for generalized health care quality, reflecting strong access to pediatricians, highly rated hospitals, and robust maternal care networks.

New York also ranked 6th in the nation for family-friendliness and 8th for baby-friendliness. New Jersey took 14th and 16th place, respectively.