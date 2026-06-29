Long Island fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

The Brief Long Island communities will be holding fireworks shows and holiday events for the Fourth of July. The 2026 celebrations come as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday. Displays are scheduled across Nassau and Suffolk counties, including Jones Beach, Eisenhower Park, Montauk, Sag Harbor and more.



Fourth of July fireworks are returning across Long Island in 2026 as communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties mark Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday.

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Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Local perspective:

Here are some of the fireworks shows scheduled on Long Island:

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Eisenhower Park

TD Bank’s Celebrate America Fireworks & Show

East Meadow

Live music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks and drone show by Grucci

Rain date: Friday, July 3

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department , 27 Straight Path, Southampton

Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival

Additional fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 4

Port Jefferson

Fourth of July Fireworks

West Beach in Port Jefferson at 9 p.m.

Viewable from East Beach and West Beach

For Port Jefferson residents only

Rain date: Monday, July 6

Organizers say the fireworks are not viewable from Port Jefferson Harbor

Valley Stream

Village of Valley Stream Fireworks Show

Firemen’s Memorial Field, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fireworks are expected in the evening

Tickets are required

Jones Beach

Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular

Jones Beach State Park at 9:30 p.m.

The show will celebrate America’s 250th birthday

WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY 98.3 FM will simulcast music during the fireworks presentation

Montauk

Stars Over Montauk

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

The 2026 fireworks will launch from a barge off Montauk Inlet

Viewing areas include Sunset Beach, Gosman’s Beach and Gin Beach

Complimentary shuttle service is expected from Kirk Park, Lions Field and the Malibu Motel

Sag Harbor

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

The display is expected to be visible from the Sag Harbor waterfront and village areas

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department , 27 Straight Path, Southampton

Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival

FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach

Jones Beach State Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The air show runs Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the 2026 show