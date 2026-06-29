Long Island fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows
LONG ISLAND - Fourth of July fireworks are returning across Long Island in 2026 as communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties mark Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday.
FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS NEAR ME: JULY 2 | JULY 3 | JULY 4 | JULY 5
Fireworks near me for 4th of July
Local perspective:
Here are some of the fireworks shows scheduled on Long Island:
Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
July 2 (Thursday)
Eisenhower Park
- TD Bank’s Celebrate America Fireworks & Show
- East Meadow
- Live music begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Fireworks and drone show by Grucci
- Rain date: Friday, July 3
North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department, 27 Straight Path, Southampton
- Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival
- Additional fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 4
July 3 (Friday)
Port Jefferson
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- West Beach in Port Jefferson at 9 p.m.
- Viewable from East Beach and West Beach
- For Port Jefferson residents only
- Rain date: Monday, July 6
- Organizers say the fireworks are not viewable from Port Jefferson Harbor
Valley Stream
- Village of Valley Stream Fireworks Show
- Firemen’s Memorial Field, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fireworks are expected in the evening
- Tickets are required
July 4 (Saturday)
Jones Beach
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular
- Jones Beach State Park at 9:30 p.m.
- The show will celebrate America’s 250th birthday
- WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY 98.3 FM will simulcast music during the fireworks presentation
Montauk
- Stars Over Montauk
- Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
- The 2026 fireworks will launch from a barge off Montauk Inlet
- Viewing areas include Sunset Beach, Gosman’s Beach and Gin Beach
- Complimentary shuttle service is expected from Kirk Park, Lions Field and the Malibu Motel
Sag Harbor
- John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks
- Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
- The display is expected to be visible from the Sag Harbor waterfront and village areas
North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department, 27 Straight Path, Southampton
- Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival
July 5 (Sunday)
FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach
- Jones Beach State Park
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The air show runs Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6
- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the 2026 show
The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across Long Island.