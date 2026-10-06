NY governor polls, candidate news: Oct. 6 election update
NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is appearing with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Pat Ryan in Dutchess County on Tuesday for a roundtable on the state's data center moratorium.
Bruce Blakeman, the governor's Republican challenger, joins GOP Rep. Mike Lawler and law enforcement officials in Chappaqua for a news conference on immigration and sanctuary policies.
What we know:
Election Day in New York City is only 28 days away. Here's what prospective voters should know about the upcoming governor's race, along with anything else relevant to voting.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 28 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Siena poll recently released shows Hochul with 50%, Blakeman with 41%
- A Quinnipiac poll released later that day shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 95.9% in favor of Hochul
- Kalshi: 94.7% in favor of Hochul
NYC election news today
- Star Dem-backer Debra Messing endorses GOP’s Bruce Blakeman for NY governor: ‘What we need’ (The New York Post)
Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul will spend the day in Albany, Dutchess County and New York City:
- 11 a.m. – the governor delivers remarks at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial
- 1:30 p.m. – the governor, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ryan hold a roundtable with farmers and advocates for New York's data center moratorium
- 2 p.m. – the governor, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ryan hold a news conference on New York's data center moratorium.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be campaigning in Chappaqua:
- 9:45 a.m. – Blakeman joins Rep. Lawler and law enforcement representatives, and elected officials across NY-17 to discuss New York's sanctuary policies and recent immigration arrests in Putnam and Westchester counties.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.