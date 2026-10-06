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NY governor polls, candidate news: Oct. 6 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 6, 2026 10:54 AM EDT
Published October 6, 2026 10:54 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Voters will soon decide between current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is appearing with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Pat Ryan in Dutchess County on Tuesday for a roundtable on the state's data center moratorium. 

Bruce Blakeman, the governor's Republican challenger, joins GOP Rep. Mike Lawler and law enforcement officials in Chappaqua for a news conference on immigration and sanctuary policies. 

What we know:

Election Day in New York City is only 28 days away. Here's what prospective voters should know about the upcoming governor's race, along with anything else relevant to voting.

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FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 28 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
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You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Siena poll recently released shows Hochul with 50%, Blakeman with 41%
  • A Quinnipiac poll released later that day shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
2 polls released on same day paint different picture for governor's race
2 polls released on same day paint different picture for governor's race

2 polls released on same day paint different picture for governor's race

There's a 10-point difference in Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman between a Siena poll and a Quinnipiac poll. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul will spend the day in Albany, Dutchess County and New York City:

  • 11 a.m. – the governor delivers remarks at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial
  • 1:30 p.m. – the governor, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ryan hold a roundtable with farmers and advocates for New York's data center moratorium
  • 2 p.m. – the governor, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ryan hold a news conference on New York's data center moratorium.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be campaigning in Chappaqua:

  • 9:45 a.m. – Blakeman joins Rep. Lawler and law enforcement representatives, and elected officials across NY-17 to discuss New York's sanctuary policies and recent immigration arrests in Putnam and Westchester counties.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source

    • This article contains information from election websites for New York City, as well as the state of New York. It also uses details from Gov. Kathy Hochul's public schedule, Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman's campaign and Rep. Mike Lawler's office. 
2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York