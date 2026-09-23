Hochul holds 19-point lead over Blakeman, cost of living top of mind for voters, poll finds

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The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 58% to 39% lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman among likely New York voters. Cost of living and the economy are the top two issues driving voter decisions in the governor's race. Three percent of likely voters did not choose a candidate.



Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 19-point lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman with less than six weeks until Election Day, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

By the numbers:

The poll shows Hochul leading Blakeman 58% to 39%, with 3% of likely voters not choosing a candidate. Party lines remain firmly drawn, with 89% of Democrats backing Hochul and 90% of Republicans supporting Blakeman.

Among independent voters, Hochul holds a narrow lead with 51% support to Blakeman's 45%. In terms of voter favorability, 46% of likely voters view Hochul favorably compared to 43% unfavorably.

Blakeman holds a 30% favorable and 36% unfavorable rating, while 34% of respondents said they have not heard enough about him to form an opinion.

Why you should care:

When asked to select the most critical issue in the race, 28% of likely voters cited the cost of living, followed by the economy at 21% and health care at 11%. Among voters prioritizing the cost of living, 66% back Hochul compared to 30% for Blakeman. Similarly, among those focused primarily on the economy, 64% support Hochul while 34% back Blakeman.

Top issues vary across party lines.

Democrats: Cost of living (35%), economy (21%), health care (16%).

Republicans: Cost of living (21%), immigration (20%), economy (17%), taxes (15%), crime (11%).

Independents: Cost of living (26%), economy (22%), health care (12%).