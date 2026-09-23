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Hochul holds 19-point lead over Blakeman, cost of living top of mind for voters, poll finds

By Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published September 23, 2026 3:42 PM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 3:42 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 58% to 39% lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman among likely New York voters.
    • Cost of living and the economy are the top two issues driving voter decisions in the governor's race.
    • Three percent of likely voters did not choose a candidate.

NEW YORK - Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 19-point lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman with less than six weeks until Election Day, according to a Quinnipiac University poll

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By the numbers:

The poll shows Hochul leading Blakeman 58% to 39%, with 3% of likely voters not choosing a candidate. Party lines remain firmly drawn, with 89% of Democrats backing Hochul and 90% of Republicans supporting Blakeman. 

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Among independent voters, Hochul holds a narrow lead with 51% support to Blakeman's 45%. In terms of voter favorability, 46% of likely voters view Hochul favorably compared to 43% unfavorably. 

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Blakeman holds a 30% favorable and 36% unfavorable rating, while 34% of respondents said they have not heard enough about him to form an opinion.

Why you should care:

When asked to select the most critical issue in the race, 28% of likely voters cited the cost of living, followed by the economy at 21% and health care at 11%.   Among voters prioritizing the cost of living, 66% back Hochul compared to 30% for Blakeman. Similarly, among those focused primarily on the economy, 64% support Hochul while 34% back Blakeman.

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Top issues vary across party lines.

Democrats: Cost of living (35%), economy (21%), health care (16%).

Republicans: Cost of living (21%), immigration (20%), economy (17%), taxes (15%), crime (11%).

Independents: Cost of living (26%), economy (22%), health care (12%).

The Source: This article was written using information from a Quinnipiac University New York State poll of likely voters.

2026 ElectionsNew York