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Mamdani vs Trump: Endorsement list for NY gubernatorial candidates

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 28, 2026 4:30 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 4:30 PM EDT
Hochul builds 14-Point lead over Blakeman: Did Trump's endorsement backfire?
Hochul builds 14-Point lead over Blakeman: Did Trump's endorsement backfire?

Hochul builds 14-Point lead over Blakeman: Did Trump's endorsement backfire?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman to 14 points (54% to 40%), according to the latest Siena poll. Steven Greenberg joins Newsroom Live to break down the surge, the Marist poll comparisons, and why New York voters might view President Trump's support for Blakeman as a net negative. 

The Brief

    • Incumbent Kathy Hochul is being challenged by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for the governor's seat.
    • Gov. Hochul's standout endorsement is from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who currently holds a favorability rating of 47%, according to one of the latest Siena polls.
    • Blakeman has his own high-profile endorsement from President Donald Trump, who declared his support for the Republican candidate weeks after he declared his candidacy.

NEW YORK - Incumbent Kathy Hochul is being challenged by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for the governor's seat – here are the people backing their campaigns.

Who is endorsing which candidate?

What they're saying:

Gov. Hochul's standout endorsement is from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who currently holds a favorability rating of 47%, according to one of the latest Siena polls.

Mamdani endorses Hochul for reelection
Mamdani endorses Hochul for reelection

Mamdani endorses Hochul for reelection

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

Some other notable endorsements come from:

  • Attorney General Letitia James
  • Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
  • New York City Comptroller Mark Levine
  • New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin
  • Rep. Jerry Nadler
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Blakeman has his own high-profile endorsement from President Donald Trump, who declared his support for the Republican candidate weeks after he declared his candidacy.

Trump throws support behind Blakeman for governor
Trump throws support behind Blakeman for governor

Trump throws support behind Blakeman for governor

President Donald Trump is throwing support behind Republican Bruce Blakeman's bid for New York governor. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has the story.

Other major endorsements for Blakeman came from former Gov. George Pataki and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The Source: This article includes information from both gubernatorial candidates' campaign websites.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York