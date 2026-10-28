Mamdani vs Trump: Endorsement list for NY gubernatorial candidates

The Brief Incumbent Kathy Hochul is being challenged by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for the governor's seat. Gov. Hochul's standout endorsement is from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who currently holds a favorability rating of 47%, according to one of the latest Siena polls. Blakeman has his own high-profile endorsement from President Donald Trump, who declared his support for the Republican candidate weeks after he declared his candidacy.



Incumbent Kathy Hochul is being challenged by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for the governor's seat – here are the people backing their campaigns.

Who is endorsing which candidate?

What they're saying:

Gov. Hochul's standout endorsement is from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who currently holds a favorability rating of 47%, according to one of the latest Siena polls.

Some other notable endorsements come from:

Attorney General Letitia James

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Blakeman has his own high-profile endorsement from President Donald Trump, who declared his support for the Republican candidate weeks after he declared his candidacy.

Other major endorsements for Blakeman came from former Gov. George Pataki and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.